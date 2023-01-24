ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Suspect in deadly stabbing on San Francisco's Haight Street arrested in Milpitas

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

MILPITAS – Authorities in the South Bay made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Haight Street in San Francisco last year.

On the morning of September 8 , officers responded to the area of Haight and Shrader streets on report of a person bleeding on the ground. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not give the victim's name.

Homicide investigators later identified a 27-year-old San Francisco woman as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, police said.

On Friday, officers with the Milpitas Police Department located the suspect and detained her. The suspect, identified as Merideth Dechert, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Jail records show Dechert was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday. Dechert is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when she would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

