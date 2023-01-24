Read full article on original website
Marshall Track and Field Travels to Louisville for Lenny Lyles Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall track and field team continues its 2022-23 season at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. Only the women's team will be traveling to the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville. The Herd women have already set six school...
Herd Men Fall in Double Overtime to ULM
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) suffered a double-overtime loss, 86-82, to the ULM Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey played in his 144th career game to pass Darius George's mark of 143 to...
Herd Women Rally on the Road to Defeat ULM
MONROE, La. – The Thundering Herd did it again, rallying from down as much as 13 in the third quarter to win on the road at ULM, 61-59. It was Marshall's third win when trailing by double digits in the second half this season. Abby Beeman scored a game-high...
Banton, McBride Earn Weekly Missouri Valley Conference S&D Honors
ST. LOUIS – Marshall University swimming and diving student-athletes Paige Banton and Mia McBride each earned Missouri Valley Conference weekly honors on Wednesday, as announced by the league office. Banton was named MVC Swimmer of the Week and McBride was earned MVC Freshman of the Week for the third time.
Sydney Nester to be Inducted in High School’s Hall of Fame
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University softball pitcher Sydney Nester will be honored at her high school alma mater of Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia this weekend. The redshirt senior pitcher will be inducted into the school's Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, January 27.
