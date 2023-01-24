Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘Like a dream come true’: Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-onThe LanternColumbus, OH
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trialThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the sourceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Partially blind women’s rugby club player aims to bring awareness to students with disabilities through sportsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Separating Reality from Fiction Following Jim Knowles' First Year in Columbus
Once again, 2022 was supposed to be The Year in Columbus. Ohio State returned a Heisman finalist at quarterback, a loaded cast of skill players, and two NFL-caliber tackles on offense. All they needed was for their counterparts on defense to NOT be a total mess, as had been the case in 2021.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offers new pair of prospects, five-star target updates his recruitment
Cornerback recruiting in 2024 is going to be a major priority for this staff. Not satisfied the last couple of years with the on-field results, the Buckeyes know they have to get better in the back end, and get back to being the program that churns out NFL Draft picks at the position more than anyone else. Help is on the way in 2023, and the trend needs to continue beyond that.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Is Ohio State basketball unlucky, flawed, or a little of both?
Ohio State is, without question, the nation’s best “12th-place” basketball team. Of course, that’s not a distinction that will get you very far in college basketball. Usually not even as far as the NIT. And with an 11-9 overall record, not even that tournament is assured for a team that sits at 3-6 in the Big Ten.
buckeyesports.com
Buckeyes “Need More” From Veteran Returners Amidst Rough January Stretch
During the first half of Ohio State’s 69-60 loss to Illinois on Tuesday, the veteran duo of Zed Key and Justice Sueing combined for two points and five fouls while the Illini cruised to a 34-26 advantage entering the locker room. Although Key and Sueing turned their slow starts...
Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team has not had a great stretch lately, losing six of their last seven games with most of those losses coming to unranked opponents. And it sounds like head coach Chris Holtmann is placing some of the blame on his veteran players. Following Ohio State’s latest loss to the Read more... The post Ohio State coach bluntly calls out veteran players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
buckeyesports.com
No. 2 Ohio State Faces Another Significant Test Thursday At No. 6 Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State suffered its first loss of the season on Monday against Iowa, but the Buckeyes weren’t afforded much time at all to recover, now tasked with going on the road Thursday to face No. 6 Indiana. This is the second-consecutive top-10 matchup for Ohio State, who...
Jim Tressel Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Ohio State legend Jim Tressel is a big fan of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. At least that's what he said at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton on Monday. "I'm a Ryan Day fan," Tressel said, via CantonRep.com. "I think he's got something about him." Tressel acknowledged that the landscape of ...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Looking To Build Off First Loss Of The Season
No. 2 Ohio State’s undefeated run to begin the season came to an end on Monday, as the Buckeyes suffered an 83-72 loss to visiting Iowa. The No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes were led by guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, just the third triple-double ever recorded against Ohio State. Beyond Clark’s contributions, the Buckeyes were significantly outpaced in rebounds, with Iowa holding a 51-31 advantage, and Ohio State shot just 4 of 25 from deep.
buckeyesports.com
Recap: Buckeyes Blank Badgers To Gain Split
A win against the last-place team in the Big Ten, even on the road, shouldn’t make the list of the biggest games of the season but that may be the case for Ohio State’s 2-0 victory at Wisconsin on Saturday. The shutout came on the heels of the...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Outpaced By Illinois In 69-60 Loss
Ohio State could not keep pace with Illinois on Tuesday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., falling 69-60 for its sixth loss in its last seven games. The Illini gashed the Buckeyes in the transition while outscoring Ohio State 16-0 in fastbreak situations. Illinois also dominated the boards, sparking several of their fastbreak opportunities with a 44-30 advantage on the glass, including 30 defensive rebounds.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-star OSU Signee Brandon Garrison Earns McDonald’s All-American Honors
Four-star OSU hoops signee Brandon Garrison became just the latest star recruit for the Cowboys to earn McDonald’s All-American distinction after the rosters were released on Tuesday. Garrison joins a long list of ex-Pokes who earned such honors as high school seniors like Marcus Smart, Cade Cunningham, Le’Bryan Nash, Byron Eaton, Gerald Green and Jawun Evans.
columbusmonthly.com
LeBron James, Student Athlete? Ranking the NBA Star’s Ohio State Athletic Options
Which OSU sport is Akron’s hometown hero, onetime Cleveland Cavalier and current L.A. Laker best-suited for? Columbus Monthly has the answers. On Sept. 24, LeBron James sent Ohio State fans atwitter when he asked on social media whether he was still eligible to play college sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith replied in a tweet that he could be—in a sport other than basketball. Then Smith practically rolled out the scarlet-and-gray carpet—“Would love to help you!”
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Looks To Build Momentum Against New-Look Illinois Squad
After finally snapping its five-game losing streak with a 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday, Ohio State’s sights have locked in on building momentum while in the brunt of Big Ten play. With the Buckeyes needing to stack wins to build up their NCAA Tournament resume, an opportunity to...
Popular anti-violence basketball league in Ohio set to return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Efforts are going on all year long to try to make Columbus safer. City leaders met with a United States Marshal last week, and community members are trying to do their part, too. While it’s several months away, a popular event aimed at keeping children away from violence will be making […]
Knox Pages
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Comments / 0