Ohio State entered the new year with plenty of promise while boasting a 9-3 record and possessing one of the nation’s most impactful offenses. The optimism surrounding the Buckeyes remained after they dispatched Northwestern with ease on New Year’s Day and brought then-No. 1 Purdue to the brink of an upset on Jan. 5. But, Ohio State entered a downward spiral, losing seven of its last eight games in January to end the month with an 11-10 record and 3-7 mark in Big Ten play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO