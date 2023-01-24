ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Buckeyes Searching For Answers To Get Out Of Losing Stretch

Ohio State entered the new year with plenty of promise while boasting a 9-3 record and possessing one of the nation’s most impactful offenses. The optimism surrounding the Buckeyes remained after they dispatched Northwestern with ease on New Year’s Day and brought then-No. 1 Purdue to the brink of an upset on Jan. 5. But, Ohio State entered a downward spiral, losing seven of its last eight games in January to end the month with an 11-10 record and 3-7 mark in Big Ten play.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Comeback Falls Short For No. 2 Ohio State In 73-65 Loss To Purdue

No. 2 Ohio State stumbled to its third consecutive loss on Sunday, dropping a 73-65 contest to visiting Purdue. Despite Ohio State tying the game in the fourth quarter after facing a 46-29 deficit early in the third frame, the Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) were unable to complete the comeback after the Boilermakers (15-6, 6-5 Big Ten) closed the contest out with a 15-7 run over the game’s final minutes.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Blown Out By Indiana 86-70 For Seventh Loss In Last Eight Games

Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino dropped a game-high 24 points, sparked by a 6-of-9 mark from three-point range, while helping the Hoosiers hand Ohio State an 86-70 loss, its seventh in the last eight games, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. Indiana (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) utilized...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Seeking Return To Consistency On Offense

After Ohio State snapped its five-game losing streak thanks to an offensive outburst in its 93-77 win over Iowa on Jan. 21, it appeared that the concerns that surrounded the Buckeyes’ offense were a thing of the past. Ohio State roughed up Iowa’s defense to the tune of 56.3...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Position Battles Looming At Safety

The position that drives coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense has some unanswered personnel questions as Ohio State enters spring. Two starters are gone, multiple veterans return, some highly-anticipated youth is seeking playing time and a transfer portal acquisition looks to factor in. After racking up 152 tackles over the past...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Seven Buckeyes Land On Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 Players Of 2022

Ohio State was well-represented on Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 101 players in 2022, with seven Buckeyes put on the list on Friday. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way, with Harrison checking in at No. 6 and Stroud coming in at No. 7. Harrison finished with 1,263 yard and 14 touchdowns, hauling in the largest share of Stroud’s 3,688 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy