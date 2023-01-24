ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest

The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position

Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Mountlake Terrace Elementary teacher committed to teaching students about salmon

Mari Knowles, a fourth-grade teacher at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, will be participating in the Salmon in Schools program for her 20th year. Each year, Knowles requests a permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise 200 coho salmon eggs into fry. Once the permit is issued, Jim Siscel, Salmon in Schools area coordinator, picks up the coho eggs from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery and brings them to Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 19-25, 2023

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her bank notified her of two fraudulent withdrawals connected to an ATM machine in the QFC. The victim said she had used the ATM a week prior and believed that someone used a credit card skimmer to get her Information. She also said the store told her they had other instances of fraudulent acctivitiy and planned to shut down the ATM until further notice.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January

We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game

Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

