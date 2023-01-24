ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

A big repair will cause a traffic nightmare on I-45 this weekend

HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say

HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists. The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:. Lindsay...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy