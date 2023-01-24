ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, WA

GraysHarborTalk

Dog Friendly Stores in Grays Harbor

Bringing your pup for a day at the beach? Sometimes you need to grab something you forgot to bring, or maybe you want to pick up a souvenir. Maybe the weather turned and you’d like to do something inside for a bit. Whatever the reason, it’s nice to know which stores welcome dogs. Here are some of the dog friendly stores in Grays Harbor.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlepi.com

This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem

If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
GEARHART, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
kptv.com

ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
LONGVIEW, WA

