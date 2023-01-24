Read full article on original website
Dog Friendly Stores in Grays Harbor
Bringing your pup for a day at the beach? Sometimes you need to grab something you forgot to bring, or maybe you want to pick up a souvenir. Maybe the weather turned and you’d like to do something inside for a bit. Whatever the reason, it’s nice to know which stores welcome dogs. Here are some of the dog friendly stores in Grays Harbor.
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included
While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem
If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
ATV crash sends Longview man to hospital
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A Washington man is in the hospital after an ATV accident in Longview on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Officials responded to the 2000 block of Abernathy Creek Road around 11:15 a.m. where first responders soon learned the man was unreachable by vehicle because of the terrain. Firefighters reached the man on foot while Cowlitz Fire District 5 responded with their side-by-side ATV and coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter.
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
