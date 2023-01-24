Read full article on original website
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
UN envoy hopes UN will OK force for Haiti to combat gangs
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Haiti said Wednesday she heard “caution” from the United States and Canada about possibly leading an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs but not “a definite `No.’”. Helen La Lime expressed hope that the...
Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia on Friday and rejected three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. Abdoulaye...
UN: Parts of internet becoming `toxic waste dumps’ for hate
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief warned on the day to remember victims of the Holocaust that “many parts of the internet are becoming toxic waste dumps for hate and vicious lies,” and urgently appealed for guardrails against hate speech. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that...
Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in...
North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea condemned on Friday the decision by the United States to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia’s invasion, saying Washington is escalating a sinister “proxy war” aimed at destroying Moscow. The comments by the influential...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Rheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO
DUESSELDORF, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German arms-maker Rheinmetall is ready to greatly boost the output of tank and artillery munitions to satisfy strong demand in Ukraine and the West, and may start producing HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in Germany, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters.
Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on gun violence in the United States. Gun violence is so regular an occurrence in the United States that no incident, however tragic, comes as a surprise. But events in recent days deserve special attention all the same, as they underscore a core truth about responding to gun violence: changing just one or two rules would not be enough.
Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorney: Afghan soldier seeking US asylum has been freed from immigration detention in Texas after charge dropped. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Man sentenced to death in Mali for UN peacekeeper killings
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Mali court sentenced a man to death for the killings of three United Nations peacekeepers almost four years ago, the U.N. mission in Mali said Thursday. The court in Bamako imposed the death sentence for a February 2019 attack on five peacekeepers, three of...
