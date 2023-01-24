ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

UN envoy hopes UN will OK force for Haiti to combat gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Haiti said Wednesday she heard “caution” from the United States and Canada about possibly leading an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs but not “a definite `No.’”. Helen La Lime expressed hope that the...
WHEC TV-10

Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia on Friday and rejected three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. Abdoulaye...
WHEC TV-10

UN: Parts of internet becoming `toxic waste dumps’ for hate

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief warned on the day to remember victims of the Holocaust that “many parts of the internet are becoming toxic waste dumps for hate and vicious lies,” and urgently appealed for guardrails against hate speech. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that...
WHEC TV-10

Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in...
WHEC TV-10

North Korea slams US over decision to send tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea condemned on Friday the decision by the United States to supply Ukraine with advanced battle tanks to help fight off Russia’s invasion, saying Washington is escalating a sinister “proxy war” aimed at destroying Moscow. The comments by the influential...
WHEC TV-10

Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that...
WHEC TV-10

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on gun violence in the United States. Gun violence is so regular an occurrence in the United States that no incident, however tragic, comes as a surprise. But events in recent days deserve special attention all the same, as they underscore a core truth about responding to gun violence: changing just one or two rules would not be enough.
WHEC TV-10

Man sentenced to death in Mali for UN peacekeeper killings

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Mali court sentenced a man to death for the killings of three United Nations peacekeepers almost four years ago, the U.N. mission in Mali said Thursday. The court in Bamako imposed the death sentence for a February 2019 attack on five peacekeepers, three of...

