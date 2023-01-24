OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.

OCALA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO