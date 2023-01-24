Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.
Greenspace in Gainesville
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies say
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville's First Openly Gay Mayor.
Gator Country
Adarius Hayes commits to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators picked up a big commitment on Saturday during junior day when an in-state linebacker committed to Florida. Linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) committed to Florida over Notre Dame and several others on Saturday. “Committed, I’m blessed,” Hayes tweeted. Hayes was on campus...
Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp
Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
footballscoop.com
Florida will reportedly add a former SEC coordinator to the staff
After a 6-7 debut season in Gainesville, Billy Napier is set to add some serious firepower to his support staff. According to a report this morning from Matt Zenitz, former Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is expected to join the Gators staff as an analyst. Keisau is a veteran play...
wuft.org
A 40-year career as the rat catcher at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire
For three weekends in January, Jim Greene smears his face in green paint, adopts medieval inflections and transforms into Emrys Fleet, the Rat Catcher at Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville. Outside of medieval festivals, he officiates weddings and produces themed events like the annual Charles Dickens Christmas festival in Skaneateles,...
Paws for Seniors: A new twist on therapy
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — It's a program to help the community, enrich the lives of seniors and promote a sense of duty. The state of Florida has the 2nd highest percentage of senior citizens in the country. A Marine veteran wants to bring a new twist to therapy for select seniors.
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
wuft.org
Levy County couple give abused animals another chance at life
Cindy Kingsley Frazier’s two-bedroom house sits on 5 acres of land at the end of a long dirt road in Chiefland, Florida. It’s guarded by a locked gate, security cameras and a dog that sees everything. Coco, a 100-pound blue pit bull, watches through the window at the...
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
ocala-news.com
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville
A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
WCJB
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commissioners decline extension of agreement with Ygrene
Alachua County, FL — If you've had energy efficiency renovations on your home after August 2021 through the PACE program your repayment method is up in the air. A total of 47 families in Alachua County don't know what the future holds for them, after having home improvements done by a contractor violating an agreement.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
