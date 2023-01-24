Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After more than 14 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Saturday that would establish a “fundamental right” to abortion in the state. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has said he will sign the Protect Reproductive Options Act, known as the PRO Act, into law. The move makes Minnesota the first state to pass a law guaranteeing the right to abortion in the wake of the Dobbs decision, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO