Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
Wisconsin Examiner

What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together?

Can they all get along? At Tuesday evening’s State of the State address Republican lawmakers hinted at potential support for a few of the initiatives that Gov. Tony Evers announced, but kept mum on the details. Otherwise, they largely hewed to their first-term playbook: writing off and vowing to block most of his agenda.  Evers’ […] The post What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
northernnewsnow.com

Unemployment benefits restored for hundreds of Northshore miners

SILVER BAY, MN -- Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Wednesday restoring unemployment benefits for 410 laid-off Northshore Mining workers. Miners at the Cleveland-Cliffs facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay were laid off in May when the mines idled. Unemployment benefits ended for those miners ended in November, leaving many...
drydenwire.com

Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address

MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
The Hill

Wisconsin, Vermont GOP leaders back McDaniel in RNC leadership race

A pair of state GOP leaders are backing Ronna McDaniel’s bid to win another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) days before the organization votes. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming and Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame each announced their support for McDaniel late Tuesday and Wednesday in the latest signal…
Daily Northwestern

‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
