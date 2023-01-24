Read full article on original website
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
northernnewsnow.com
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together?
Can they all get along? At Tuesday evening’s State of the State address Republican lawmakers hinted at potential support for a few of the initiatives that Gov. Tony Evers announced, but kept mum on the details. Otherwise, they largely hewed to their first-term playbook: writing off and vowing to block most of his agenda. Evers’ […] The post What will it take to get GOP lawmakers, Democratic governor to work together? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors
Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. The...
wuwm.com
How to keep the lights on, cut carbon emissions from generating electricity in Wisconsin
Researchers have been looking at what changes might take place in the production of electricity in Wisconsin in order to see big drops in carbon dioxide emissions. Experts say big declines are needed to reduce the threat from climate change. Gov. Tony Evers wants to have net zero in greenhouse...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
northernnewsnow.com
Wisconsin DNR urges snowmobilers to make safety top priority, 5 fatalities this month
MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride as the state has already reported five fatal snowmobile crashes in January. The DNR states the loss of these five lives is nothing...
northernnewsnow.com
Unemployment benefits restored for hundreds of Northshore miners
SILVER BAY, MN -- Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Wednesday restoring unemployment benefits for 410 laid-off Northshore Mining workers. Miners at the Cleveland-Cliffs facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay were laid off in May when the mines idled. Unemployment benefits ended for those miners ended in November, leaving many...
drydenwire.com
Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address
MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Wisconsin, Vermont GOP leaders back McDaniel in RNC leadership race
A pair of state GOP leaders are backing Ronna McDaniel’s bid to win another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) days before the organization votes. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming and Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame each announced their support for McDaniel late Tuesday and Wednesday in the latest signal…
Daily Northwestern
‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
94.3 Jack FM
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
