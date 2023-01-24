ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues

TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

A Windy Weekend Before Another Winter System Next Week

TULSA, Okla. - Windy conditions stick around on Thursday before another surge of arctic air arrives next week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures below freezing may result in patchy ice across part of the area Thursday morning across far southeastern Oklahoma where some residual snow remains. Most of the roads are fine, but please use caution early. Highs on Thursday afternoon result with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s before another mini-warming trend occurs Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The pressure gradient responds Friday with breezy southwest winds and stronger winds Saturday at 25 to 35 mph. Despite recent precipitation, fire spread rates will increase Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front scheduled for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will bring a period of much colder air that may continue for most of next week.
News On 6

Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm

Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
News On 6

Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa

The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
News On 6

Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire

Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley. According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning. Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was...
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers

(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
