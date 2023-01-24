Read full article on original website
News On 6
Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues
TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
KFOR
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma!
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma Saturday Night! Frozen precipitation chances going up early next week! Freezing rain, sleet and then snow all possible depending on how this all sets up next week.
A Windy Weekend Before Another Winter System Next Week
TULSA, Okla. - Windy conditions stick around on Thursday before another surge of arctic air arrives next week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures below freezing may result in patchy ice across part of the area Thursday morning across far southeastern Oklahoma where some residual snow remains. Most of the roads are fine, but please use caution early. Highs on Thursday afternoon result with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s before another mini-warming trend occurs Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The pressure gradient responds Friday with breezy southwest winds and stronger winds Saturday at 25 to 35 mph. Despite recent precipitation, fire spread rates will increase Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front scheduled for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will bring a period of much colder air that may continue for most of next week.
News On 6
Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm
Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
News On 6
Chilly Weekend Expected With Looming Winter Weather Coming Next Week
A cold start to your Thursday with wind chills in the teens and 20s! Sunny skies with highs in the 40s later this afternoon. Tonight lows in the 20s with clear skies. Tomorrow look for highs in the mid 50s with sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze all...
KFOR
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
News On 6
Warm Air "Donut" Keeps Heavy Snow Amounts Away From Tulsa
The winter weather has moved out of East Oklahoma, leaving behind several inches of snow in some areas and a lot of disappointment in others. News On 6 meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz explains why some areas, including Tulsa, missed out on the snow. Up to eight inches of snow blanketed some areas in southeastern Oklahoma. Around Tulsa County, a circle of warmer air kept conditions mild.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
News On 6
Storm System Dumps Heavy Snow On Indiana, Michigan After Bringing Tornado Damage To Texas
Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area Tuesday — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall on the Detroit...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
News On 6
Mobile Home Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
Firefighters are looking into what started an early morning house fire at an unoccupied mobile home in Turley. According to officials, firefighters were called to the scene around 2 a.m.; on Friday morning. Investigators say no one had been living in the home for some time and no one was...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
anadisgoi.com
Florida resident hits life-changing $1.29M jackpot at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland
ROLAND, Okla. – A Floridian truck driver named Wayne is $1.29 million richer after hitting a large jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route on Friday, Jan. 20. Wayne won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming™’s Buffalo Grand™ progressive slot game.
