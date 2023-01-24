Read full article on original website
Mildred Emma Hackler
Mildred Emma Hackler, formerly of the Pine City area, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Welia Health in Mora. She was 95 years old. Mildred was born on Jan. 8, 1928, to parents Edward Sr. and Ella (Neuman) Stieg. She grew up on a farm in the Corcoran area and attended St. John’s Parochial School. She met Lloyd Hackler, a young man working on her father’s farm and their courtship began after attending a dance together. Mildred and Lloyd were united in marriage on September 11, 1948, and were blessed with four sons; Ronald, Duane, Arnie, and Gary.
Richard Burda
Richard Burda, age 78, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023 at home. Richard Galen Burda, son of Clarence and Helen (Olson) Burda, was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Rush City, MN. He went to school in Stark until the class moved to Harris and graduated from North Branch, MN, in 1963. He served with the Army’s Advanced Party and in the Support Unit from 1966-1967 in Vietnam. He worked to secure areas, set up field bases, was a Driver and operated the bulldozer and scraper.
Paulette Ann Lavander
Paulette Ann Lavander, 69, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at United Hospital in St.Paul. Paulette was born Aug. 3, 1953 in Princeton, Minnesota to Waldemar and Ardis (Johnson) Lavander. Paulie grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971. She fought a hard life battle with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a terrible debilitating disease, that began at age three. Paulette worked for many years at her parents’ Sears store in Cambridge and later worked in data entry for the Benedictine Health Care Services.
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
Letter to the editor: Headline is misleading
The headline in the January 19, 2023 Isanti-Chisago County Star stated “Commissioners agree to fully fund organizations” makes the comments by the Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines misleading. She said $2500 was given to the Isanti County Agricultural Society specifically used for the Isanti County Fair. To say...
Cambridge invites residents to ‘Adopt a Park’
Beginning this spring, or whenever all this winter’s snow melts (whichever comes first), the city of Cambridge will be looking for volunteers to help keep its numerous parks clean. Originating from discussions by the council regarding its concerns about the increasing instances of vandalism in the parks and the...
Tax Assistance at the Cambridge Library
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will be available for tax assistance at East Central Regional Library in Cambridge starting in February. At the Cambridge Public Library, assistance will be available each Saturday from Feb. 4 to April 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For an appointment, call 651-674-8658. Appointments will be held in the Opportunity Room (main level) during the month of February and the Great Northern Room (lower level) during March and April.
Cambridge to assess possible cleanup of old laundry building
Ever since the closing of Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners back in 2018, the well-known building along Highway 95 on the west end of town has sat vacant, with the now over 100-year-old building rapidly deteriorating. Additionally, it has long been speculated the building site is contaminated with potentially hazardous materials. Because of that, interest in the building has been minimal to the extent the property is soon to be going into tax forfeiture.
March 1st Applications are open for arts funding from the East Central Regional Arts Council
The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is accepting applications for the March 1st grant deadline. Funding is available to artists, k-12 students, and eligible arts organizations located in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties. ECRAC is hosting online zoom and in person grant information sessions for anyone interested in learning more about ECRAC and these grant programs. These sessions cover basic information about ECRAC grant programs, as well as recent changes to the grant application processes. Check out the ECRAC Events Calendar for dates and times for these grant information sessions and to register. https://www.ecrac.org/art-community/events-calendar.
Cambridge-Isanti High School $2,000 scholarships for education majors
Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti, the Kaleidoscope Revue, and Independent School District #911 are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring three $2,000 scholarships for Cambridge-Isanti seniors and past graduates who are planning on pursuing a degree in education. The scholarship information is available from Mr. David Hanson, an English teacher...
Our Next Generation of Bluejackets!
I once heard that there is more computer technology in a John Deere combine today than was in the rocket ship that originally sent men to the moon in 1969. I grew up on a farm, so I was skeptical of that stat; however, the advances in agricultural technology are pretty amazing. On my family farm in south central Minnesota, GPS guide tractors and precision planters use air pressure to plant seeds at the optimal depth to yield the best crops.
Choice not Chance guides high school planning
This week North Branch Area High School (NBAHS) unveiled the 2023-24 Registration Guide and it is incredible. The guide is a great example of how we continue to build on the strengths of our programs and elevate them to new heights. The high school registration guide is anchored in the concept of Choice, Not Chance.
AAA Award Recognition
The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA award for a senior girl and a senior boy who excel in Academics (3.0 GPA or better), Athletics (at least one MSHSL-sponsored athletic activity) and Arts (MSHSL-sponsored debate, one-act play, speech, visual arts, and instrumental or vocal music). Each Administrative Region 7AA member school, may nominate one senior girl and one senior boy to the region level for review and evaluation. The Region Committee then selects one girl and one boy as the Region winners who will advance to enter the state competition.
North Branch council calls for investigation of city administrator
North Branch’s city administrator is facing an investigation after two city council members called for a special closed session to conduct her second performance review in as many months. Despite the option to request the meeting be made open to the public, City Administrator Renae Fry declined to open...
Isanti and Chisago County Court Reports, Jan. 15 - 21
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Jan. 15 - 21. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. William Matthew Windhauser (DOB 11/05/1966) of Nowthen, was charged Jan. 17 with predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement. Brandon Michael Kuphal...
Pine & Isanti Counties Corn & Soybean Conference
The University of Minnesota Extension invites all crop producers in East Central Minnesota to the Pine & Isanti Counties Corn & Soybean Conference March 2, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the Braham Event Center. This is an educational and informational program involving two of the most widely produced crops.
North Branch Council finalizes NBW&L electric sale contracts
Barring any last-minute appeals to the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, the sale of North Branch Water & Light’s electric assets to East Central Energy will close on Feb. 3. Along with the official sale, contracts severing NBW&L’s contract with the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency will also go into effect despite the continued calls for a delay by two North Branch council members in order to obtain additional information.
Burglary suspects arrested following pursuit, car fire
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, at 9:42 a.m., deputies from Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress of a residence located on the 28000 block of Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township. As deputies arrived in the area, they were provided with a suspect vehicle...
Isanti council railroaded into train crossing repairs
BNSF Railway has made an offer to the Isanti City Council that they just couldn’t refuse, and the result will be a smoother crossing at two of the railroad intersections within city limits. According to City Engineer Jason Cook, BNSF approached the city to coordinate the replacement of the...
