Ever since the closing of Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners back in 2018, the well-known building along Highway 95 on the west end of town has sat vacant, with the now over 100-year-old building rapidly deteriorating. Additionally, it has long been speculated the building site is contaminated with potentially hazardous materials. Because of that, interest in the building has been minimal to the extent the property is soon to be going into tax forfeiture.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO