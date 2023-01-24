Read full article on original website
Related
Did Your T-Mobile Account Get Hacked?
T-Mobile did not exactly make public that 37 million customer accounts were hacked. It put the information in a regulatory filing. T-Mobile has about 110 million customers, so presumably, there is a one in three chance you were hacked if you have a T-Mobile account. The company does not appear ready to tell you if […]
T-Mobile says ‘bad actor’ hacked accounts of 37M customers. Here’s what to do if you’re a customer.
If you’re one of the 37 million T-Mobile customers who learned on Thursday their personal information was breached, you’ve got some work to do to protect yourself. Rather than notify customers directly that there was a security issue, the phone carrier let the information out in a financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
OpenClassActions.com
Register for the National Do Not Call Registry and Get Paid for Spam Calls to Your Number
What is the National Do Not Call Registry and How Does it Work?. For most people, you respond to unwanted phone calls by hanging up or blacklisting them. However, this method is not quite effective, especially for motivated telemarketers who want to make sales. These telemarketers will give you numerous phone calls that it becomes hard to block them using different phone numbers. You can remedy this problem by signing up for the "National Do Not Call List" and getting rid of those pesky telemarketers.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Home Depot warning amid customer privacy fears as it’s slammed for ‘mind-boggling’ excuse after shoppers left vulnerable
HOME Depot Canada is being accused of failing to obtain customer consent before sharing personal data with Meta, leaving many shoppers vulnerable. The shock claim came in a Thursday report following an investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC). Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne claimed that the...
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Warning for millions of iPhone owners – don’t ignore vital Apple alert
Scam phone calls aren't new, but they're increasingly devious. An Apple support page warns iPhone owners to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls. They can seem very convincing, but could be a ploy to steal your personal info – or even your cash. "Scammers use fake Caller ID...
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Engadget
Facebook Messenger encrypted chats now include more of the features you expect
Meta is also expanding tests that make encryption the default. You no longer have to give up the privacy of end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger just to get the creature comforts you take for granted. Meta is bringing several common features to encrypted chats. You can now choose themes, set profiles for group conversations and use custom emoji as well as reactions. Active status and web link previews now work in this more secure mode, while the Android crowd can take advantage of floating Bubbles to talk while they're using other apps.
msn.com
What Happened When a Startup Tried to Bring an AI Chatbot to Traffic Court
If you’ve ever tried to fight a parking ticket or negotiate a cable bill, you may have heard of a company called DoNotPay. It offers a subscription-based service to automate those boring, time-consuming tasks by using chatbots and AI to talk to customer service representatives or deal with endless forms and paperwork. But recently, it’s been promising more. Earlier this month, the company issued a challenge: It offered $1,000,000 to anyone willing to let its chatbot argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It seems the Supreme is still out of reach, but the company got hundreds of applicants for a smaller challenge: Representation via AI to fight speeding charges in a real-life courtroom. At least, that’s what was supposed to happen.
9 simple WhatsApp privacy features everyone should enable
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp started as a standard messaging app to help people stay in touch with friends and family. It eventually became an all-in-one social platform with features like stories, communities, avatars, WhatsApp Business, group calls, and WhatsApp Payments. The Facebook-owned company has also worked on privacy add-ons to keep prying eyes away from your WhatsApp account.
How To Forward Text Messages On Your Android Phone
Since the rise of the smartphone, text messaging has become an integral part of day-to-day communication, both in our personal and professional lives. You use it to keep in touch with loved ones, let your boss know about unexpected emergencies, and even send in requests to your local radio station DJ.
POLITICO
The DOJ sets its sights on Google. Again.
BIG TECH BREAK UP? — The Justice Department is going after Google, the internet search and advertising colossus, in what could be one of the most important antitrust cases ever. The DOJ, joined by eight states, today filed a lawsuit that alleges the tech giant has illegally monopolized the market for online advertisements for years.
Comments / 0