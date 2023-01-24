If you’ve ever tried to fight a parking ticket or negotiate a cable bill, you may have heard of a company called DoNotPay. It offers a subscription-based service to automate those boring, time-consuming tasks by using chatbots and AI to talk to customer service representatives or deal with endless forms and paperwork. But recently, it’s been promising more. Earlier this month, the company issued a challenge: It offered $1,000,000 to anyone willing to let its chatbot argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It seems the Supreme is still out of reach, but the company got hundreds of applicants for a smaller challenge: Representation via AI to fight speeding charges in a real-life courtroom. At least, that’s what was supposed to happen.

