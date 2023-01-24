The Christendom College Crusaders owned the afternoon on Saturday in Clifton Forge as the men's and women's basketball team were victorious over the Mountain Gateway Roadrunners in two close finishes. ----------------------- To kick the afternoon off, the Lady Crusaders (8-2) nearly blew a 20-point fourth quarter lead as they held on to a 65-58 victory over the Lady Roadrunners (3-9). After playing dominant basketball for nearly three quarters, the Crusaders who led by 20 points at halftime, found themselves up 24 points heading into the games final period. With just minutes remaining, the Lady Roadrunners had slowly found themselves down just 10 points. After back...

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO