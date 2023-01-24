Read full article on original website
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
Priceville girls wins second straight Morgan County Tournament
DANVILLE – The Priceville Lady Bulldogs won their second straight Morgan County Tournament with a 79-24 win over Falkville in the championship game this past Saturday. “I’m very proud of the focus of our team this week,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “They brought energy and competed on every possession. They really wanted to “Repeat” so they worked hard to make that happen.”
Fayetteville State men take first place in CIAA with gritty win
Defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State holds off a tough Claflin team to inch ahead in the Southern division race. The post Fayetteville State men take first place in CIAA with gritty win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Hazel Green girls on brink of AHSAA history after 85th straight victory
The Hazel Green girls’ basketball team is one victory away from Alabama High School Athletic Association history after beating Bob Jones 48-36 at home Wednesday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 85 consecutive basketball games. Lauderdale County won 86 straight from 2013-15 to hold the top spot in AHSAA play – for both girls’ and boys’ teams.
Bishop LeBlond girls basketball continues undefeated season, now ranked first in Class 2
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll released the latest high school basketball rankings on Tuesday and the Bishop LeBlond girls’ basketball team sits atop the Class 2 ranks. The team has an unblemished record of 16-0, and with less than a month until district play, the Golden Eagles are...
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball Results
Alamogordo High School Tiger Basketball went on the road to Las Cruces. Highlights of the boys game include. Alamogordo led the first quarter with a score of 14 to 12. Going into halftime Alamogordo had an overwhelming lead of 31 to 19. After the third quarter Alamogordo Tiger boys continued leading 42 to 35. During the fourth quarter the Alamogordo Tiger Boys lost the momentum and Las Cruces gained to defeat the Alamogordo Boys 52 to 46. Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6. The Alamogordo Tiger Boys drop to 7-9 and 1-3 in district. The Tigers next host Gadsden on Monday.
Crusaders Deny Roadrunners Rally Attempts
The Christendom College Crusaders owned the afternoon on Saturday in Clifton Forge as the men's and women's basketball team were victorious over the Mountain Gateway Roadrunners in two close finishes. ----------------------- To kick the afternoon off, the Lady Crusaders (8-2) nearly blew a 20-point fourth quarter lead as they held on to a 65-58 victory over the Lady Roadrunners (3-9). After playing dominant basketball for nearly three quarters, the Crusaders who led by 20 points at halftime, found themselves up 24 points heading into the games final period. With just minutes remaining, the Lady Roadrunners had slowly found themselves down just 10 points. After back...
pointermedia.org
MP Girls Basketball Wins in Darlington
The Pointers traveled to Darlington last night to take on the Redbirds. The JV fell to the Redbirds in overtime with a score of 48-43. The Pointers were led by Reagan Galle who had 14 points, followed by Jadyn Schultz who had 12. Varsity took the court and started off...
