theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
WWEEK
An Apartment Developer Decries Permitting and Public Safety Woes in Lents
Address: 9243 SE Holgate St. In August 2018, when “pandemic” was still just a crossword puzzle answer, Bob Foglio, a developer and real estate agent from Gladstone, bought a tear-down in Lents. The ramshackle home just east of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate was beyond repair. But for...
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
theregistryps.com
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Takes 12,339 Square Feet in Downtown Portland Development
PORTLAND, Ore. – January 24, 2023 – The 11W partnership of Downtown Development Group (the Goodman family) and Investment firm Cresset Partners are excited to announce the signing of a 12,339 SF lease with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (“Orrick”). Orrick, a leading international law firm, will be relocating from the Brewery Blocks in Portland’s Pearl District. The long-term lease is in excess of 10 years.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
Vacasa axes 1,300 employees as focus shifts to profitability
Portland-based company Vacasa announced it cut roughly 17% of its workforce, which is about 1,300 people, as it looks to rein in cost
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
Jury Awards $1 Million in Race Discrimination Case Against Jacksons Food Stores
On Monday, January 23, 2023, a Multnomah County jury found that Rose Wakefield, a retinal imager at the Veterans’ Administration had suffered racial discrimination by PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores, and awarded her damages of $1 million. The verdict included punitive damages of $550,000. The incident. Wakefield’s claim...
pdxmonthly.com
These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
kptv.com
4 hospitalized after suspected impaired driver crashes car into Clark County creek
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a creek Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with East County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response, responded to a crash along Northeast Boulder Creek Road near the Jones Creek trailhead at about 11:41 p.m. It was reported one person was out of the car and “covered in blood,” while another was still inside and unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Pandemic Job Losses Led to the Rise of Grasslands Barbecue in Hood River
Three friends, laid off from their jobs during the pandemic, launched a barbecue food truck in Hood River in 2020. This normally wouldn’t be news; barbecue restaurants have a hard time cutting through the noise if they lack prior hype, a devoted social media following, or an effective PR firm. But Grasslands’ DIY approach and connections to the craft beer industry have helped the business slowly build a fan base the old-fashioned way, via word of mouth.
Dramatic testimony in Warren Forrest murder trial
Dramatic testimony unfolded in a Vancouver courtroom Tuesday when a woman who survived an attack decades ago took the stand against Warren Forrest, now on trial for the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
opb.org
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
