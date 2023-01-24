ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
theregistryps.com

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Takes 12,339 Square Feet in Downtown Portland Development

PORTLAND, Ore. – January 24, 2023 – The 11W partnership of Downtown Development Group (the Goodman family) and Investment firm Cresset Partners are excited to announce the signing of a 12,339 SF lease with law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (“Orrick”). Orrick, a leading international law firm, will be relocating from the Brewery Blocks in Portland’s Pearl District. The long-term lease is in excess of 10 years.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

4 hospitalized after suspected impaired driver crashes car into Clark County creek

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a creek Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with East County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response, responded to a crash along Northeast Boulder Creek Road near the Jones Creek trailhead at about 11:41 p.m. It was reported one person was out of the car and “covered in blood,” while another was still inside and unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Pandemic Job Losses Led to the Rise of Grasslands Barbecue in Hood River

Three friends, laid off from their jobs during the pandemic, launched a barbecue food truck in Hood River in 2020. This normally wouldn’t be news; barbecue restaurants have a hard time cutting through the noise if they lack prior hype, a devoted social media following, or an effective PR firm. But Grasslands’ DIY approach and connections to the craft beer industry have helped the business slowly build a fan base the old-fashioned way, via word of mouth.
HOOD RIVER, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy