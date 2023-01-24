ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
endpts.com

FDA cuts off use for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 therapy Evusheld

Pioneering biotech icon George Scangos hands in his retirement papers — and this time it’s for real. George Scangos, one of the all-time great biotech CEOs, says the time has come to turn over the reins one last time. The 74-year-old biotech legend spent close to three decades...
FLORIDA STATE
endpts.com

Exclusive: Cell therapy biotech brings on Loxo vet amid global expansion plans; Retirement beckons for Vir's George Scangos

Bree Harlin, who used to be director of clinical operations at Loxo Oncology, now Loxo@Lilly, is now in the C-suite for the first time. Harlin started at TC BioPharm on Wednesday as chief clinical officer, the biotech announced Friday — but her journey starts more than 20 years before then. After graduating from college, she moved to Boston, working in academia at some of the Harvard teaching hospitals in endocrinology and CNS.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Carscoops

Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division

Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
dcnewsnow.com

Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory expansion: Batteries for 1.5M EVs annually

Tesla has confirmed a $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada battery “Gigafactory” that the company claims will supply over one million EVs annually. The investment will add 3,000 new jobs and two new factories at the Sparks, Nevada, site, Tesla said in what reads as a press release—with a few more details confirmed as part of Tesla’s quarterly financial call Wednesday.
SPARKS, NV
freightwaves.com

Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order

Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
endpts.com

#JPM23: What's really driving the cost of healthcare and drugs in 2023?

Executive Editor Drew Armstrong spoke with PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl, EmsanaRx CEO Greg Baker and ICER President Steve Pearson about how the debate over drug costs has changed (or not) in the last decade, the shifting payer landscape and why there seems to be so little movement on drug rebates. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.
FLORIDA STATE
globalspec.com

Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2

The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
electrek.co

REE Automotive taps Microvast as battery supplier to its modular EV platforms

REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, but has additional offices in the UK and Germany that will soon be joined by a new US headquarters planned for Austin, Texas. REE specializes in developing and manufacturing modular battery EV platforms for B2B transactions that are...
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Considering Development Of Cylindrical Battery Cells

GM may switch from pouch-style battery cells to a cylindrical battery cell design. According to a recent report from The Elec, which cites anonymous insider sources, GM is “likely” to finalize plans to adopt the new cylindrical battery cell design going forward, with future GM EV platforms set to support new battery type. The report indicates that GM will use 4680 battery cells, a design also used by rival EV producer, Tesla. It’s reported that several other car makers, including Stellantis, BMW, and Volvo, are also set to use the cylindrical battery cell design.
INDIANA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla makes a massive investment in service in California

Tesla is making a massive investment in vehicle service in California with a significant hiring ramp as demand rises following price cuts. After a short hiring freeze in many departments, Tesla is picking up its hiring efforts again, and it posted a flurry of new jobs in service in California today.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy