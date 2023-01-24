ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

pullmanradio.com

WSU Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate On Students

Washington State University is ending its coronavirus vaccine mandate on students. According to a post on the WSU website students will no longer be required to get the shot starting this summer. The decision follows a recommendation from the WSU Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. WSU is still encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

UI Enrollment Growth Continues This Spring

Enrollment growth at the University of Idaho is continuing this semester. The UI has nearly 9,400 students on campus which is up over 2% from a year ago. UI President Scott Green issued a statement on Friday regarding the enrollment growth. President Green says the numbers are great news after a difficult fall semester when four students were murdered in an apartment near campus.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

WSU student found dead in dorm identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

First Win in Over 50 Years for the Meat Judging Cougars

For the first time in 50 years, a student team wins first place at the National Meat Judging contest. Meat judging tests students’ ability to evaluate carcasses and cuts of beef, pork, and lamb for their grade, ranking, and value in the meat industry. WSU hasn’t had a team in over fifty years, and at their first competition, the Cougs took first place. In addition to the team win in Denver, several individuals placed very highly in the contest. Bailey Sherley, a junior agricultural and food business economics major, placed second overall, winning the lamb judging, pork judging, and questions divisions. Teammates Mackenzie Shattuck and Joseph Koenig also finished in the top 10 overall.
PULLMAN, WA
RadarOnline

'I Trusted Her': University Of Idaho Victim Xana Kernodle's Mother Feels 'Betrayed' After Lawyer Leaves To Represent Bryan Kohberger

The mother of one University of Idaho victim has been left “heartbroken” and “betrayed” after her lawyer abruptly left her case to represent quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cara Northington, the mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle, spoke out this week to reveal how her former defense attorney – Anne Taylor – had represented her in a drug case before dropping Northington’s case to represent 28-year-old Kohberger.According to News Nation, Northington did not know she had been dropped as a client until Kohberger made his first court appearance on January 5 with Taylor by his side.“I am...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police find missing girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
LEWISTON, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID

