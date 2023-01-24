For the first time in 50 years, a student team wins first place at the National Meat Judging contest. Meat judging tests students’ ability to evaluate carcasses and cuts of beef, pork, and lamb for their grade, ranking, and value in the meat industry. WSU hasn’t had a team in over fifty years, and at their first competition, the Cougs took first place. In addition to the team win in Denver, several individuals placed very highly in the contest. Bailey Sherley, a junior agricultural and food business economics major, placed second overall, winning the lamb judging, pork judging, and questions divisions. Teammates Mackenzie Shattuck and Joseph Koenig also finished in the top 10 overall.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO