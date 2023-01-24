ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Give Them Their Roses: We Bet You Didn’t Know This Fact About Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’

By Davonta Herring
1053rnb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

What Mary J. Blige Does Every Morning That Changed Her Life: 'I Didn't Love Myself'

The Grammy-winning icon (six nominations this year) and actress — her Starz series Power Book II: Ghost returns next month — opens up to PEOPLE ahead of Black History Month about learning to face herself in the mirror every day. Mary J. Blige has released 15 studio albums (and sold more than 100 million of them). She's returning to the third season of the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost next month. Now 52 and into her fourth decade in the music business, she arrives on the PEOPLE photo shoot set amid a...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Digital Music News

Rick Rubin: “I Have No Technical Ability, and I Know Nothing About Music”

Legendary producer Rick Rubin admits: “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”. Rick Rubin’s genre-spanning career has included work with artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Black Sabbath. But the legendary producer said in an extensive interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he “barely” knows how to make music or play an instrument.
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More

The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
XXL Mag

Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest

Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy