ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Suspect fired shot as SFPD arrested him, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect fired a shot as San Francisco Police Department officers were trying to arrest him on Monday, according to an SFPD press release. Spencer Hansen-Mukomela was arrested, and San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins filed 17 felony charges against him. SFPD officers were investigating Hansen-Mukomela...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera

A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
KGO

1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at Oakland gas station, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station in the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard. There were no victims at the scene but officers...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Man fatally shot in Excelsior over weekend; suspect sought

San Francisco police on Tuesday sought the public's help to identify and locate the person who fatally shot a man in the Excelsior area over the weekend. SFPD officers were called just after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday to the 300 block of La Grande Avenue, near the western edge of John McLaren Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, the department reported on Tuesday morning. Officers tended to the man and summoned paramedics, but he died at the scene. His name has not been released. It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting, and no suspect description was available, according to SFPD. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone

ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4

Video: Suspect in attempted kidnapping on Berkeley campus wanted

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect attempted to kidnap a woman leaving the University of California Berkeley campus on Tuesday, and he is still at large, according to a report from the Berkeley Police Department. Just after 5 p.m. a woman in her 20s was walking from the UC...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KGO

1 dead, 7 injured in Oakland shooting in California's 3rd mass shooting in 3 days

At least one person is dead and seven more people were injured in a shooting in Oakland, California, on Monday night. The shooting -- which comes only hours after the one in Half Moon Bay, California, where at least seven people were killed -- took place at approximately 6 p.m. local time in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department (OPD).
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy