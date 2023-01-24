A wide variety of vendors will be on hand to explain what they have to offer and many provide samples of the services. Instead of making lots of phone calls and trips to visit vendors, they are all in one location.This is the perfect time to sample caterers’ food, try different cakes, discuss prices and availability. Many bookings are secured during the bridal fair. Bring your fiancé, friends and family.

SALEM, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO