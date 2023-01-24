ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

salemleader.com

Martha Louise Sullivan

Martha Louise Sullivan, age 74 of Salem, passed away Thursday January 26, 2023 at Salem Crossing in Salem. Martha was born July 10, 1948 in Salem, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mary C. (Owens) Hoke. She was a homemaker and a member of the High Street Church of Christ.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Carolyn Dale

Carolyn Dale, 78, New Albany, died on Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, to Thomas and Amba Dowling in Salem. Carolyn worked as a hairdresser and owned and operated Expressions INC. in New Alban. She was a member and head Deacon of St. Johns Presbyterian Church in New Albany. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her friends and family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry

Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry, 57, of Bedford, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at his residence. Born January 4, 1966, in Bedford, his parents were Joseph and Janet (Shoopman) Terry and his father was Jack L. Merry. Jackie worked as a diesel mechanic. He loved the outdoors, especially...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: David Eric Martin

David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Regina Deckard

Regina Deckard, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Terrell) Deckard. Regina was a caregiver and cleaned houses. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy where she played the piano. She enjoyed planting and working with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels.
BEDFORD, IN
salemleader.com

Bridal Fair at Cornerstone Hall

A wide variety of vendors will be on hand to explain what they have to offer and many provide samples of the services. Instead of making lots of phone calls and trips to visit vendors, they are all in one location.This is the perfect time to sample caterers’ food, try different cakes, discuss prices and availability. Many bookings are secured during the bridal fair. Bring your fiancé, friends and family.
SALEM, IN
leoweekly.com

Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director

Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
theseymourowl.com

The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion

John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

First Ever Libertarian Candidate for Salem Mayor Files

For the first time in Salem, a Libertarian candidate has filed to run for Mayor. According to Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey, Thomas Brown III, filed on January 20 and. became certified on January 24 to run for Mayor in the fall election. “Friday I went and filed to seek...
SALEM, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 26, 2023

4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
BEDFORD, IN

