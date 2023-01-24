Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Martha Louise Sullivan
Martha Louise Sullivan, age 74 of Salem, passed away Thursday January 26, 2023 at Salem Crossing in Salem. Martha was born July 10, 1948 in Salem, the daughter of the late Oscar and Mary C. (Owens) Hoke. She was a homemaker and a member of the High Street Church of Christ.
salemleader.com
Carolyn Dale
Carolyn Dale, 78, New Albany, died on Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, to Thomas and Amba Dowling in Salem. Carolyn worked as a hairdresser and owned and operated Expressions INC. in New Alban. She was a member and head Deacon of St. Johns Presbyterian Church in New Albany. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and spending time with her friends and family.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry
Jack Lee “Jackie” Merry, 57, of Bedford, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at his residence. Born January 4, 1966, in Bedford, his parents were Joseph and Janet (Shoopman) Terry and his father was Jack L. Merry. Jackie worked as a diesel mechanic. He loved the outdoors, especially...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Eric Martin
David Eric Martin, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 4:34 p.m. at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on September 8, 1948, to Leonard E. Martin and Wanda Arlene (Means) Martin. Mr. Martin was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1966, he loved IU Football and Basketball, he loved old movies, he attended the Restoration Christian Church, he worked at Ralph Rogers for 20 years, and retired as branch manager of the BMV Bloomington branch.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Regina Deckard
Regina Deckard, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born April 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (Terrell) Deckard. Regina was a caregiver and cleaned houses. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy where she played the piano. She enjoyed planting and working with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels.
salemleader.com
Bridal Fair at Cornerstone Hall
A wide variety of vendors will be on hand to explain what they have to offer and many provide samples of the services. Instead of making lots of phone calls and trips to visit vendors, they are all in one location.This is the perfect time to sample caterers’ food, try different cakes, discuss prices and availability. Many bookings are secured during the bridal fair. Bring your fiancé, friends and family.
leoweekly.com
Where’s Ethan Hawke? 11 Places In Kentucky Where Fans Have Spotted The Actor/Director
Actor-turned-director Ethan Hawke is in Louisville filming "Wildcat," a movie about the life of writer Flannery O'Connor. The movie will star his daughter Maya Hawke (whom you might know from "Stranger Things") as well as actors Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman (son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), Alessandro Nivola, and more, with filming locations around Jefferson, Shelby, and Marion Counties.
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
wslmradio.com
First Ever Libertarian Candidate for Salem Mayor Files
For the first time in Salem, a Libertarian candidate has filed to run for Mayor. According to Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey, Thomas Brown III, filed on January 20 and. became certified on January 24 to run for Mayor in the fall election. “Friday I went and filed to seek...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wdrb.com
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
WLKY.com
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
