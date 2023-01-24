ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

kmaland.com

Who was Tyre Nichols, the man allegedly murdered by 5 Memphis police officers?

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Tyre Nichols, the man who died this month after an alleged beating by five police officers, was "damn near perfect," his mother RowVaughn Wells said at a press conference on Monday. The 29-year-old Nichols had been living in Memphis, Tennessee, with his parents since the pandemic, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN

