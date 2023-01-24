Read full article on original website
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
kmaland.com
Who was Tyre Nichols, the man allegedly murdered by 5 Memphis police officers?
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Tyre Nichols, the man who died this month after an alleged beating by five police officers, was "damn near perfect," his mother RowVaughn Wells said at a press conference on Monday. The 29-year-old Nichols had been living in Memphis, Tennessee, with his parents since the pandemic, according...
Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
seattlemedium.com
Body Camera Footage Of 5 Memphis Officers Fired In Connection With Tyre Nichols Death To Be Released
Police forces across the nation are gearing up for what could be a day of protest, as those officers’ body camera footage is set to be released. Janice Yu reports.
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Missing mother, 2 daughters not seen for nearly 2 weeks have been found safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police canceled a City Watch Alert Tuesday for a missing mother and her two daughters who had not seen for nearly two weeks, saying the trio was found safe. MPD said the 37-year-old mother and her two daughters were last seen around 9 a.m. Jan....
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
