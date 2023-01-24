Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Basketball Cruises Past Millersville, 71-63
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- West Chester (12-7, 9-4) never trailed and led by as many as 17 late in the first quarter on the way to its fifth win in a row, a decisive 71-63 victory over Millersville (10-9, 5-8) inside Pucillo Gymnasium on Wednesday night. Playing in its third game in...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Cross Country Recognized with USTFCCCA Team Academic Award; Smith Named to All-Academic Squad
NEW ORLEANS, La.- The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its men's cross country team and individual academic awards and West Chester was honored with the team award once again while Philip Smith (Collegeville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) earned All-Academic team status as well. In order...
Georgia woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home
Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is now in custody. She is being charged with murder.
Harrisburg Mom Of Five, Jessica Serrano Dies Three Days Before 31st Birthday
Jessica "Jessy" M. Serrano, a Harrisburg 30-year-old mother of five children, who unexpectedly died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Holy Spirit Hospital— just three days before her 31st birthday, according to her family. "Jessica had a medical emergency on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that rendered her unconscious, and...
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
'54th Street' Gang Robbed Bucks, Montco Gun Shops; 13 Charged
More than a dozen people are charged in connection with a string of brazen break-ins at gun stores across greater Philadelphia, and authorities say dozens of the ill-gotten firearms are still out on the streets. In a joint statement by prosecutors from Montgomery and Bucks counties on Wednesday, Jan. 25,...
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced. Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her...
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emergency Management.
Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police
A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say
A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
Man, 33, Dies After Tree-Cutting Accident In Hunterdon County
A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after becoming trapped underneath a tree he was trying to cut down with a chainsaw, authorities in Hunterdon County confirmed.Emergency crews responded to a home on McCann Mill Road in Tewksbury Township and found the man trapped under a tree around 9:10 a.m.…
Comments / 0