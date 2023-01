The Coral Gables Garden Club is hosting its 2nd annual Fashions and Florals Spring luncheon on March 10th at the beautiful Biltmore Hotel, featuring a fashion show of the Bohemian Chic clothing line from Johnny Was. “We are so excited to collaborate with Johnny Was, who appreciates our mission of community outreach through education and supports our environment and conservation projects.” says club President Susan Rodriguez.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO