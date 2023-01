MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- West Chester (12-7, 9-4) never trailed and led by as many as 17 late in the first quarter on the way to its fifth win in a row, a decisive 71-63 victory over Millersville (10-9, 5-8) inside Pucillo Gymnasium on Wednesday night. Playing in its third game in...

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO