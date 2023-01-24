Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peckich hired as Bethel Park football coach
Bethel Park approved the hire of Philip Peckich, 31, as varsity football coach at its regular school board meeting held Jan. 24. He will received a stipend of $10,777 per year, which would supplement his income as a financier. Peckich was promoted from offensive coordinator, where he served as an...
Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt
The Pitt Panthers' newest quarterback wants local talent to stay in Western Pennsylvania.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Sends Out Two New Offers
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Sporting News
Food delivery person walks onto court during Duquesne vs. Loyola Chicago in bizarre scene
Just when you think you've seen it all, you most definitely have not. Wednesday night's men's basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne in Pittsburgh was disrupted by a food delivery person who walked onto the court while the teams were in the middle of a possession. A man holding...
duqsm.com
Duquesne caught a bug: Duquesne restoring trust with students after pests are found in Union kitchen
Following a week-long closure, Incline dining services are up-and-running again. A message from the FoodU app notified students immediately on Tuesday that their campus dining options would change that same day. “The Incline will be closed today at 2 pm until further notice. Please visit the Cinco location from 5...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
cranberryeagle.com
History of Butler County
Butler County was formed by an act of the Assembly of Pennsylvania on March 12, 1800, by severing a portion of land from Allegheny County. When the county was founded, it had a population of 3,916. The county had four townships at the time: Connoquenessing, Buffalo, Middlesex and Slippery Rock....
cranberryeagle.com
School districts opt for safety, close schools
All school districts in Butler County have closed, with the exception of Allegheny/Clarion Valley, which remained on a two-hour delay as of 8 a.m. Slippery Rock University also held to a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning. Butler Area and Butler Area Vocational-Technical, Mars Area, Seneca Valley, Knoch, Karns...
Pennsylvania Almanac
USC students selected for HPP program at Pitt
Four Upper St. Clair High School students have been selected to participate in the Health Professions Prep (HPP) program at the University of Pittsburgh. Participants include juniors Alexandra Berkoski and Mackenzie Mitchum and sophomores Josh Anand and Kaarthikha Senthilkumar. The HPP is an academy for high school students that provides...
Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour
Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
butlerradio.com
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
wisr680.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
wtae.com
Winter weather leads to more than 150 school closings and delays in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Expected snow on Wednesday morning led to more than 150 school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area. Many schools, including the Penn Hills School District, have opted for flexible instruction days. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
