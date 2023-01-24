ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peckich hired as Bethel Park football coach

Bethel Park approved the hire of Philip Peckich, 31, as varsity football coach at its regular school board meeting held Jan. 24. He will received a stipend of $10,777 per year, which would supplement his income as a financier. Peckich was promoted from offensive coordinator, where he served as an...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns

Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
PENN HILLS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

History of Butler County

Butler County was formed by an act of the Assembly of Pennsylvania on March 12, 1800, by severing a portion of land from Allegheny County. When the county was founded, it had a population of 3,916. The county had four townships at the time: Connoquenessing, Buffalo, Middlesex and Slippery Rock....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

School districts opt for safety, close schools

All school districts in Butler County have closed, with the exception of Allegheny/Clarion Valley, which remained on a two-hour delay as of 8 a.m. Slippery Rock University also held to a two-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan. 25, morning. Butler Area and Butler Area Vocational-Technical, Mars Area, Seneca Valley, Knoch, Karns...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

USC students selected for HPP program at Pitt

Four Upper St. Clair High School students have been selected to participate in the Health Professions Prep (HPP) program at the University of Pittsburgh. Participants include juniors Alexandra Berkoski and Mackenzie Mitchum and sophomores Josh Anand and Kaarthikha Senthilkumar. The HPP is an academy for high school students that provides...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour

Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash

The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wisr680.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy