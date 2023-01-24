Read full article on original website
3 victims and suspect dead after shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: JANUARY 25, 2023 3:07 p.m. Additional court documents have been released, showing that Judge Kevin Naught approved Jarid Haddock's arrest on January 24 with bail set at $2 million before the suspected shooter was declared dead. The judge approved Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic's request for three first-degree murder charges.
