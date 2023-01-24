Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
KETV.com
Paperboy Johnny Gosch disappears. The town – and nation – cannot believe what happens next.
Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. On Labor Day weekend in 1982, paperboy Johnny Gosch's mother got an early morning call from an agitated neighbor: They never got their paper. "I thought he was just running late, delivering the...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
iheart.com
Polk County Extreme Weather Plan in Place Until Further Notice
(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County has activated its Extreme Weather Plan, as sub-zero wind chills are expected over the next several days. Warming centers will be open across the Des Moines metro, and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority buses will be providing free rides to those warming centers. The Extreme Weather plan will remain in effect until further notice.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Wind Chill Advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Audubon, Guthrie Cass, Adair, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties from midnight tonight to 11 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in...
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Crews search for person in Des Moines River; no one found
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department searched the Des Moines River Sunday morning near the University Avenue Bridge after receiving a call that someone was in the water. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said dispatch received a call at 7:38 a.m. reporting someone was flagging […]
Popular downtown bar heading west-ish for new era
DES MOINES, Iowa — For more than a decade Beer Can Alley and The Exchange inside the Court Center building were synonymous with Des Moines’ downtown entertainment. “Court Center is a landmark for downtown,” said Ted Hawley who owns both businesses. But numerous police calls within the last year to the gem of a historic […]
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
KCRG.com
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during a domestic disturbance last month because of state law preventing footage that shows a minor committing a “delinquent act.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
Second suspect arrested for Starts Right Here shooting, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they have made a second arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at a Des Moines education center, Starts Right Here. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes was arrested Friday for his involvement in the shooting that killed two students and hospitalized the nonprofit's founder, Des Moines police say.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/27/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: EIGHT EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, ONE DEER CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE JUVENILE, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
