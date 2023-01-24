ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island fans left cringing over ‘painfully awkward’ kiss as lad gets brutally ‘pied’

By Lucy Murgatroyd
 3 days ago

LOVE Island fans left cringing over a 'painfully awkward' kiss between Tanyel Revan and Kai Fagan.

The two were originally coupled up on day one, but are currently in a pair with other people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZvYh_0kQ6DBKG00
Love Island fans all said the same thing about the 'painfully awkward' kiss between Tanyel and Kai Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0eBF_0kQ6DBKG00
The pair opened up about how they feel tonight Credit: ITV

Anna-May Robey, 19, picked Kai during the recent recoupling ceremony, while Tanyel, 26, picked Lana Jenkins' man Ron Hall, 25.

Over the past few days both Tanyel and Kai, 25, have been getting to know their new partners, but always watch themselves gravitating towards each other.

Tonight the pair opened up a bit more explaining that they see their current partners more as friends, rather than a lover.

At the end of the chat Kai tried getting a kiss off the hair stylist, but she wasn't having any of it.

Many fans took to Twitter to share how awkward they found their intimate moment.

One said: "Kai and Tanyel kiss was awkward."

Another wrote: "Kaiiiiiiii what was that kiss? So awkward my guy."

"That was the most awkward kiss I’ve ever seen," a third chimed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5KFi_0kQ6DBKG00
Tanyel is coupled up with Ron Hall - but she sees him as a pal Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422Vgs_0kQ6DBKG00
Kai is currently in a pair with Anna-May Robey Credit: ITV

