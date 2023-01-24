ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
95.5 KLAQ

Can You Name All Of The Texas State Animals?

Every state has a designated, animal representative. Holding to the old "everything is bigger in Texas" adage, we have way more than 1 state animal. Every state has a list of official animals, flowers, emblems, nicknames, etc. For example, the Roadrunner is the state bird of New Mexico. New Hampshire's state motto is "Live Free Or Die". The state flower of Arizona is the saguaro cactus. Etc, etc, etc ...
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
LoneStar 92

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
LoneStar 92

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
Classic Rock Q107

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
Tyler, TX
