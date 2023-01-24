ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lazio 4-0 AC Milan: Maurizio Sarri's side cruise to victory after running riot against visitors

By James Cohen For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions.

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired Lazio in front after four minutes with a low shot into the bottom-left corner after Mattia Zaccagni set him up with a cross into the middle of the box.

Zaccagni then doubled their lead in the 38th minute after midfielder Adam Marusic hit the post from the edge of the six-yard box, for the Italian to follow up with a tap-in from close range.

Lazio made it 3-0 from the spot through winger Luis Alberto, after they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Pierre Kalulu on Spaniard Pedro.

Midfielder Felipe Anderson wrapped up the scoring for Lazio in the 75th minute, calmly converting Luis Alberto's precise cross from the edge the box.

Lazio moved up to third place on 37 points from 19 games, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli. They are now level with fourth-placed Inter Milan and AS Roma in fifth.

