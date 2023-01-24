SNOWBIRD, UTAH – Freshman Ella Bromee opened her career at the University of Alaska Anchorage with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Westminster Invitational Thursday. The day featured two women's slalom races with Bromee placing fifth in the first one in 1:39.55 and sixth in the second in 1:38.26.

