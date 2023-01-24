Read full article on original website
goseawolves.com
Nanooks outlast Seawolves in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Junior guard Caleb Larsen tied his career high with 16 points, but a season-high 17 three-pointers were not enough for the Alaska Anchorage men's basketball Saturday in an 89-79 loss to Alaska Fairbanks at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (9-10, 3-7 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also...
Seawolf hockey falls in overtime
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA – William Gilson scored one goal and added two assists for Alaska Anchorage who fell to Alaska Fairbanks 4-3 in overtime in the final game of the Alaska Airlines Governor's Cup Saturday. Special teams were a major factor with five of the seven goals in the contest...
Seawolves show fight in 62-52 loss to #11 Vikings
ANCHORAGE – Jazzpher Evans and Nicole Pinckney scored 11 points apiece to spark a second-half rally for Alaska Anchorage, but the hosts could not capitalize on a strong defensive effort Saturday in a 62-52 women's basketball loss to No. 11 Western Washington at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves...
Nash runs record 3K in Seattle
SEATTLE – Cole Nash ran a school-record time of 8:03.41 to finish seventh to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage track and field teams at the UW Invitational Saturday. Nash's time bettered the previous record of 8:07.23 by Dominik Notz in 2017. His time ranks third all-time in GNAC history.
Nikic leads Seawolves in Utah
SNOWBIRD, UTAH – Leon Nikic led the University of Alaska Anchorage ski teams in a pair of slalom races at the Westminster Invite Friday. Nikic finished 13th (1:30.46) in the first race and 12th (1:36.47) in the second race. Jan Ronner placed 20th (1:31.60) in the first race and...
Pinckney caps Seawolf rally with OT game winner
ANCHORAGE – Jazzpher Evans scored six of her 16 points in overtime and Nicole Pinckney drained the game-winning jumper with 2.5 seconds remaining Thursday to lift the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team to a thrilling 73-71 victory over Simon Fraser at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (13-6, 5-5...
Veterans pace Seawolves in Sac State dual
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Senior Rachel Decious delivered another solid three-event performance and junior Mackenzie Robinson scored a career-high 9.675 on floor exercise Friday to pace the Alaska Anchorage gymnastics team in a 195.100-187.225 dual-meet loss to Sacramento State at The Nest. The Seawolves (0-3) got a team-high 9.725 on...
Bromee opens season on a high note
SNOWBIRD, UTAH – Freshman Ella Bromee opened her career at the University of Alaska Anchorage with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Westminster Invitational Thursday. The day featured two women's slalom races with Bromee placing fifth in the first one in 1:39.55 and sixth in the second in 1:38.26.
