SAP Revenue for Q4 2022 Up 6% to $8.4B Euros as Cloud Up 30%
Analyst Take: SAP’s revenue for the fourth quarter saw another sequential quarter of healthy cloud revenue increases for the cloud and business software vendor, even as other tech companies are having tougher times with their earnings as uncertain markets and challenging global macroeconomic conditions continue. For SAP, cloud revenue...
IBM Q4 2022 Revenue Flat at $16.7B, But Beats Estimates
Analyst Take: IBM’s Q4 earnings results are sound, showing that the company is continuing to execute against its strategy of providing broad value to its customers while carefully eyeing costs and markets to adjust to changing macroeconomic conditions. Though concerns remain about the global economy, IBM’s Q4 earnings figures...
ServiceNow Revenue Hits $1.94B in Q4 2022, Up 20% YoY
The News: ServiceNow revenue rose to $1.94 billion in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, up 20 percent from $1.61 billion one year ago, as the cloud workflow automation software vendor announced its latest earnings on January 25 for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. ServiceNow also posted non-GAAP net income of $464 million, up 56.7 percent from $296 million one year ago. Read the full Press Release on the ServiceNow website.
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your PC and Windows browsers
Whether you’re trying to find the perfect birthday gift online for a loved one or searching for the best dermatologist in your area, what you search for on your computer is nobody else’s business. However, our devices are designed to make our searches more efficient, and they do so by using autofill. Although autofill entries can quicken a search, they could also land you in some awkward situations, especially if you don’t want anyone to see what you’re searching for. That’s why I’m going to tell you what steps you can take to delete autofill and clear out already-existing autofill on your PC and Windows...
How Full Asset Lifecycle Management Benefits Project Planning to Final Decommissioning
One of the most consuming tasks for large enterprises in industries such as energy, utilities and resources is detailed asset tracking, from vehicles to equipment to facilities and everything in between. Managing every critical asset and its location is essential to keep business operations functioning well and rarely happens without the help of technology.
Marvell: Time Has Come Today for Time Sensitive Networking Across Industry 4.0 Networks
Analyst Take: Industry 4.0 is transforming how industrial networks behave and how they operate. Industrial networks are mission-critical and have always required timely delivery and deterministic behavior. Industry 4.0 is driving broader adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and self-healing capabilities across industrial networks and accelerating the convergence of IT and OT domains.
Jupiter’s Pana34 to Be Featured in Barcelona at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)
Analyst Take: As the world returns to the office, many of us are finding our day-to-day habits and routines have changed considerably since 2020. From the technology we use and interact with, to the ways we meet and collaborate, hybrid work has become the new normal. To some, hybrid means working from home, while for others it means video conferencing requirements for meetings. In the end, there isn’t a one-size fits all deployment for hybrid, but there are some patterns I see emerging across the enterprise.
