As I look out on this 24th day of January – still the beginning of a new year – I’m reminded of the beginning of my administration. Back in January 2020, we were excited to get out of the gate fast and tackle exciting projects, blissfully unaware of what was coming to the world just a few months later. Oh, how we would all be tested. I spent my first summer as Mayor contemplating canceling the iconic festival we have celebrated since 1978 – The Popcorn Festival. Which I regretfully felt necessary.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO