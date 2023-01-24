Read full article on original website
Flip For Flapjacks During City of La Porte Winterfest
The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles at the La Porte Armory, 2391 State Road 2, for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte...
laportecounty.life
Billinero Awards $1,000 Prizes to December Winners
Billinero, an app-based savings account that awards cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings to select users, has named Anne Pickering of Portage, Ind., as the December $1,000 prize winner and Justin Cunningham as the quarterly $1,000 prize winner. Pickering said she began using Billinero when her daughter encouraged her...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Michelle Cicillian
There are so many kind, thoughtful people doing wonderful things throughout Northwest Indiana, but you wouldn’t know it unless you asked them. Michelle Cicillian may not be one to talk much about herself, but she’s truly making the Region a better place one child at a time. Cicillian...
laportecounty.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
laportecounty.life
City of Valparaiso 2023 State of the City Address
As I look out on this 24th day of January – still the beginning of a new year – I’m reminded of the beginning of my administration. Back in January 2020, we were excited to get out of the gate fast and tackle exciting projects, blissfully unaware of what was coming to the world just a few months later. Oh, how we would all be tested. I spent my first summer as Mayor contemplating canceling the iconic festival we have celebrated since 1978 – The Popcorn Festival. Which I regretfully felt necessary.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools receives $9.5M education grant
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Great news for Elkhart students!. The U.S. Department of Education is giving Elkhart Community Schools a $9.5 million grant!. The money will go to six Elkhart schools, as well as two schools in Concord. The full-service community grant will help pay for things like student aftercare...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Crown Point Journalism Department goes to Franklin College
Crown Point High School (CPHS) recently held its annual Turnabout Winter Formal. The dance was held at Avalon Manor. “It was so much fun. I got to spend time with my friends, and I had so much fun getting ready. There were less people, and it was in a fancier place with a lot more room to dance,” sophomore Mckenzie Poer said.
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – Porter Announces New Board Chairperson
Valparaiso, IN – Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health, announced that Karen Allen, RN, PhD, FAAN, will serve as the new chairperson for the Northwest Health - Porter board of trustees. Dr. Allen is the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Valparaiso University. She holds a Ph.D. in nursing sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a master’s in nursing administration and a bachelor’s in nursing from Andrews University; and has also been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.
laportecounty.life
Interventional cardiologist performs first PFO closure at Franciscan Health Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City in December performed the first patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure in the hospital’s history, thanks to the addition of a new interventional cardiologist to the Franciscan Physician Network. Interventional cardiologist Kamal Sadat, MD, and his team performed the procedure...
valpo.life
Valpo Athletics Mourns the Passing of David Redmon
The Valpo Athletics family is saddened by the passing of David Redmon ’95, a hometown product who helped lay the foundation for the legacy of success of the Valpo men’s basketball program and a 2004 inductee into the Valpo Athletics Hall of Fame. Redmon (Sept. 19, 1972 –...
laportecounty.life
Annual Hearts of Hope ceremony shines spotlight on advances in cardiovascular care
HOBART | February is American Heart Month, and Community Healthcare System invites the public to join in the annual Hearts of Hope campaign. Funds raised help improve local access to treatment options achieved through research. This year, the 18th annual event will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Sports Plex Breaks Ground
The Crown Point Sports Plex will be undergoing a $1 million dollar improvement project. Plans for new turf infields, proper drainage, and more infrastructure are needed to support the turf. The Project totaling $977,000 will be performed by Austgen Equipment. City Experts expect the work to be completed in time...
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
Former Marine saves 2 women from drowning in Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — A former Marine jumped into action in northwest Indiana last week to save two women from drowning. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue in Hammond on Thursday at around 6 p.m. when he noticed a black car right off the road and in the water.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
tourcounsel.com
Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
