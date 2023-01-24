Read full article on original website
Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (1-23-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA GIRLS SCORES Sioux City East – 70 Sioux City West – 57 Sibley-Ocheyedan – 78, Adrian/Ellsworth – 37 Akron-Westfield – 45, Lawton-Bronson – 29 Cherokee – 62, Manson-NW Webster – 43 South Central Calhoun – 39, Emmetsburg – 32 MVAOCOU – 57, Alta-Aurelia – 39 West Monona – 69, […]
Tuesday girls basketball results
Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26. Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13. Bluestem vs. Humboldt, ppd.
Monday Scoreboard – January 23
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday here: NBARockets 119, Timberwolves 114 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLUSD 59, Denver 50 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36 Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51 Faith 63, Philip 59 Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian […]
Girls and Boys Basketball Scores from Thursday, January 26th
Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls
(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 23 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). Class B Boys Basketball Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (18) 9-0 2. Central Cass 11-0 3. […]
High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Seward boys basketball secures 20-point win over Adams Central in Central quarterfinals
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The #4 seed Adams Central boys basketball team hosted #5 Seward on Tuesday for the Central quarterfinals. In the end, the Bluejays defeat the Patriots by 20, 53-39. See embedded video for highlights.
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
Lennox boys push win streak to nine
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — After dropping its season opener, the Lennox boys basketball team has been on a roll. They earned their ninth straight victory Monday with a 69-42 win over West Central. The game was close throughout much of the first half. The Orioles led by ten at halftime. They doubled up the Trojans […]
BDS girls basketball dribbles past Nebraska Lutheran in 30-point win
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #1 seed BDS girls basketball team battled it out against #9 Nebraska Lutheran Monday in the CRC quarterfinals. In the end, the Eagles prevail as victors, 60-30. See embedded video for highlights.
Week 7 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Feature photo by Matthew Putney The rematch went to Dreshaun Ross this past weekend at the prestigious Ed Winger Classic. Ross, the uber-talented Fort Dodge freshman, topped Waverly-Shell Rock senior and future Iowa State Cyclone McCrae Hagarty in a thrilling 195-pound ...
GICC boys basketball escapes defeat in OT win over Lincoln Christian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The #10 seed Lincoln Christian traveled to Grand Island Monday to take on #7 GICC in the opening round of the Centennial Conference. In the end, the Crusaders win it in overtime, 49-43. See embedded video for highlights.
York girls basketball drives past Crete in Central quarterfinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted a quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Crete in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes advanced to the semifinals in a 41-30 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
IGHSAU’s First Ever Super Regional Wrestling Tourneys are Friday
(State) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will host the Girls State Wrestling Tournament next Thursday and Friday in Coralville. The field for the tourney will be determined based on Friday’s Super Regionals. Competition starts at 11:00 a.m. Region 1 and Region 2 are being held in Sioux...
