Washington State

KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (1-23-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA GIRLS SCORES Sioux City East – 70 Sioux City West – 57 Sibley-Ocheyedan – 78, Adrian/Ellsworth – 37 Akron-Westfield – 45, Lawton-Bronson – 29 Cherokee – 62, Manson-NW Webster – 43 South Central Calhoun – 39, Emmetsburg – 32 MVAOCOU – 57, Alta-Aurelia – 39 West Monona – 69, […]
IOWA STATE
JC Post

Tuesday girls basketball results

Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26. Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13. Bluestem vs. Humboldt, ppd.
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – January 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday here: NBARockets 119, Timberwolves 114 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLUSD 59, Denver 50 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36 Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51 Faith 63, Philip 59 Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian […]
IOWA STATE
KX News

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls

(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, January 23 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). Class B Boys Basketball Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (18) 9-0 2. Central Cass 11-0 3. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KSNB Local4

High Plains girls basketball drops CRC quarterfinal draw to Meridian

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The quarterfinal round of the CRC Tournament took place at the York City Auditorium Tuesday. No. 5 High Plains competed against fourth-ranked Meridian. The Storm lost a tough matchup to the Mustangs, 52-22. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND

Lennox boys push win streak to nine

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — After dropping its season opener, the Lennox boys basketball team has been on a roll. They earned their ninth straight victory Monday with a 69-42 win over West Central. The game was close throughout much of the first half. The Orioles led by ten at halftime. They doubled up the Trojans […]
LENNOX, SD
Scorebook Live

Week 7 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Feature photo by Matthew Putney  The rematch went to Dreshaun Ross this past weekend at the prestigious Ed Winger Classic.  Ross, the uber-talented Fort Dodge freshman, topped Waverly-Shell Rock senior and future Iowa State Cyclone McCrae Hagarty in a thrilling 195-pound ...
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

York girls basketball drives past Crete in Central quarterfinals

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted a quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Crete in the 2023 Central Conference Tournament Tuesday. The Dukes advanced to the semifinals in a 41-30 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE

