ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Pittsburg County braces for heaviest snow bands Tuesday

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A0zw_0kQ5ycvd00

McAlester, Okla. — The National Weather Service has advised Pittsburg County Emergency Management to brace for the heaviest parts of Tuesday’s winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the county whose biggest city is McAlester, and they have been told to prepare for four to six inches of wet heavy snow.

“The best thing I can see about what is coming our way is right now [is] we’re not expecting a lot of ice,” Kevin Enloe, Pittsburg County Emergency manager, said. “We are expecting the worst, but we always hope for the best.”

Enloe is coordinating the county’s response with the cities of McAlester and Krebs and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

One of the biggest concerns about the coming storm is there is no window of time to pre-treat roads because it will start as a rain event that switches over to snow, Enloe said.

“We don’t want to just put it down and then it washes away,” he said. “It’s a waste of money and resources.”

Monday, the temperature hovered near 50 degrees for a high, and that is expected to help somewhat, but crews are ready for a lot of heavy, wet snow and problems on elevated surfaces such as overpasses.

“We’ve been told the heaviest bans will be headed our way,” he said. “How that plays out, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Enloe could not speak for local school districts, but he said some of them have discussed opening their doors Tuesday morning and then possibly having early release if the road conditions become dangerous.

FOX23 spoke with residents stocking up on essentials before the storm at local grocery stores. Many of them said they felt four to six inches of snow was concerning enough where they wanted to prep even if there was to be significant melting the day after the snow falls.

This is a developing story and the FOX23 Severe Weather Team is continuing to track the latest data on this coming storm.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Road Conditions A Challenge In Checotah

Storm Tracker JD McManus found this driver off the side of the road after the lost control near Checotah. McManus said this was a non-injury accident but a good reminder of the risky condition as snow piles up in much of the state.
CHECOTAH, OK
FireRescue1

4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy