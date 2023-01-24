ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Bleacher Report

Astros Hire Dana Brown as New GM After James Click's Offseason Exit

The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown as their general manager. "We are excited to have Dana join our organization," team owner Jim Crane said. "He brings championship-caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family."
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Projecting the Top MLB Free-Agent Contracts for the Next 5 Offseasons

Major League Baseball's free-agency spending spree has been all sorts of wild over the past two years. Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million deal was the biggest of the $3.22 billion in money agreed to during last offseason. This winter, Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts have raked in a combined total of $940 million of the $3.6 billion (and counting) that teams have spent.
Bleacher Report

MLB Prospect Power Rankings: Top 10 Prospects at Each Position in 2023

The 2022 MLB rookie class was one of the best in recent memory, and while that meant a number of high-profile up-and-comers graduated the prospect ranks, there is still a wealth of talent down on the farm. Ahead, we've provided a rundown of the top 10 prospects at each position,...
Bleacher Report

Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 Season

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they have reached an agreement with manager Brian Snitker to extend his contract through the 2025 season. The 67-year-old has managed the team since 2016, going 542-451. Atlanta has made the playoffs each of the past five years, including a 2021 World Series title and five straight National League East crowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Woj: 'Keep Watching' Bucks' Interest in Jae Crowder Trade amid Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in dealing for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has been on the inactive list for the entire season following an offseason trade request. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Talkin' NBA) reported on Wednesday's edition of NBA Countdown that the Bucks are in the mix and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Sean Payton 'Still a Possibility' for Cardinals After Broncos Rumors

As he remains in the mix for the Denver Broncos' top job, Sean Payton is a potentially viable option for the Arizona Cardinals as they search for a new head coach. "It sounds like Arizona is still a possibility for Sean Payton" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/JvI7ZBRg3y">pic.twitter.com/JvI7ZBRg3y</a>. Cameron Cox...
DENVER, CO

