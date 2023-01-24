Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Traveling from Miami to Bermuda IslandsOscarMiami, FL
Bleacher Report
Astros Hire Dana Brown as New GM After James Click's Offseason Exit
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown as their general manager. "We are excited to have Dana join our organization," team owner Jim Crane said. "He brings championship-caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family."
Bleacher Report
Projecting the Top MLB Free-Agent Contracts for the Next 5 Offseasons
Major League Baseball's free-agency spending spree has been all sorts of wild over the past two years. Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million deal was the biggest of the $3.22 billion in money agreed to during last offseason. This winter, Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts have raked in a combined total of $940 million of the $3.6 billion (and counting) that teams have spent.
Bleacher Report
MLB Prospect Power Rankings: Top 10 Prospects at Each Position in 2023
The 2022 MLB rookie class was one of the best in recent memory, and while that meant a number of high-profile up-and-comers graduated the prospect ranks, there is still a wealth of talent down on the farm. Ahead, we've provided a rundown of the top 10 prospects at each position,...
Bleacher Report
Brian Snitker, Braves Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 Season
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday they have reached an agreement with manager Brian Snitker to extend his contract through the 2025 season. The 67-year-old has managed the team since 2016, going 542-451. Atlanta has made the playoffs each of the past five years, including a 2021 World Series title and five straight National League East crowns.
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Keep Watching' Bucks' Interest in Jae Crowder Trade amid Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in dealing for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has been on the inactive list for the entire season following an offseason trade request. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Talkin' NBA) reported on Wednesday's edition of NBA Countdown that the Bucks are in the mix and...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: CHI Thinks It Can Get 2 1st-Round Picks in Alex Caruso Deadline Trade
With the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, it appears to be a strong seller's market. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) the Chicago Bulls believe Alex Caruso could yield two first-round picks in a trade. Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton 'Still a Possibility' for Cardinals After Broncos Rumors
As he remains in the mix for the Denver Broncos' top job, Sean Payton is a potentially viable option for the Arizona Cardinals as they search for a new head coach. "It sounds like Arizona is still a possibility for Sean Payton" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/JvI7ZBRg3y">pic.twitter.com/JvI7ZBRg3y</a>. Cameron Cox...
