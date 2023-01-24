Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Pastors pray for continued peace and action after video release of Tyre Nichols beating
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A minister visits a local church to speak about the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan 7. Bishop Jerome McCorry of Bishop Speaks Fellowship of Ministries attended services at Blessed Rock Church in Dayton Sunday. McCorry spoke out on the incident, and other improper police involvement including the recent incident in Butler Township. McCorry has also represented families of victims of police brutality in the Miami Valley.
dayton247now.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident happened Saturday night at about 7:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle, troopers said. A preliminary investigation says Ray Henderson,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire crews on scene of vacant house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to 34 Boltin Street on reports of a house on fire. Dispatch says that the home is supposed to be vacant, but that it was not confirmed if there was anyone inside at the time.
dayton247now.com
BREAKING: Kyair Thomas, one of two twins kidnapped last month, has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Columbus police confirm to our sister station WSYX that Kyair Thomas, one of the twins at the center of an Ohio AMBER Alert in December, has died. Columbus police say they were called to the family's home for a medical emergency. We were told paramedics and doctors did all they could to save Kyair but it wasn't enough.
dayton247now.com
17 fire departments awarded grants to upgrade communications equipment
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced the State Fire Marshal has awarded grants to 17 fire departments to upgrade life-saving digital communications equipment. Multi-Agency Radio Communication System Grants are going to nine fire departments in Preble County and five in Darke County, according to a...
dayton247now.com
Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
dayton247now.com
Food drive for Raider Food Pantry held at Wright State Basketball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University Foundation, Student Government Association, and Wright State University Athletics hosted a food drive to help stock the Raider Food Pantry at the Wright State men’s basketball game against Green Bay Saturday, Jan. 28. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the food drive,...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating; 'vile and ugly behavior'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal released a statement on Saturday after videos of Tyre Nichols were released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Statement from Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal:. Wearing the...
dayton247now.com
Fairmont wins at Miamisburg Friday
MIAMISBURG, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Miamisburg High School celebrated Hall of Fame Night on Friday evening, but Fairmont boys basketball recorded the road win 61-46. The lead went back and forth through the opening two quarters, before the Firebirds maintained their halftime lead to win by 15. Four new inductees were...
dayton247now.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
dayton247now.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Reds visits National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force had a chance to meet Cincinnati Reds members on Saturday. The Reds visited the museum as part of the caravan's north tour. Infielder Alejo Lopez, general manager Nick Krall, minor leaguers Cam Collier and Tyler Callihan, Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo, Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Jim Day, and Reds Mascot Gapper were scheduled to be present for this event.
dayton247now.com
5-year-old child weighs 20 lbs: Parents indicted for severely malnourished children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 20-year-old Maleah Renee HenryReed and 25-year-old Dustin William Shade, both of Riverside, have been indicted on counts in connection to their children being seriously malnourished, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. Defendant Henry-Reed took her 15-month-old daughter to Hope Medical Center in Dayton on...
dayton247now.com
Fundraiser for service dog undergoing chemotherapy tops goal after huge donation
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fundraiser for a service dog undergoing chemotherapy has exceeded its goal, after a huge anonymous donation. Volunteers at the Greene County FISH Food Pantry began the GoFundMe fundraiser for Rundle, a 5-year-old diabetic service dog and one of only three COVID-19 sniffing dogs in Ohio.
dayton247now.com
RTA honors Black History Month with ‘Black Culture’ campaign
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- To commemorate Black History Month, the Greater Dayton RTA is highlighting various African American traditions and cultural events through its "Black Culture" campaign. The month-long celebration will begin on February 1 with the unveiling of the RTA's February calendar bus, with design elements heavily influenced by...
dayton247now.com
'Treat it like a job' workplace culture is changing with remote jobs on the rise
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Since the pandemic, the job market has changed with more people looking for remote work, which has grown in popularity. According to Forbes, the workforce is changing with companies accommodating employees. The survey found that eight in 10 people are hybrid or remote jobs. Job experts say you must know the kind of work that is right for you.
dayton247now.com
Community members reaction to Memphis Police body cam footage of officers assaulting man
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) -- Protestors took to the streets across the country and right here at home this weekend, after the Memphis Police Department released more than an hour of police body camera video on Friday of the Tyre Nichols' beating. “I want to call out everybody, where y’all at.”...
dayton247now.com
James Laurinaitis to join OSU football coaching staff
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKEF) - Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is returning to the Buckeyes, a statement from the school said Friday. Laurinaitis will be a graduate assistant on Ryan Day's staff, working with the team's linebackers. Laurinaitis had a successful playing career at Ohio State from 2005-2008, helping the...
