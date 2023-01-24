Read full article on original website
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Chip Stocks Are Expanding Into Software Markets -- Is This a Bad Move?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), Siemens (OTC: SIEGY), and how chips are given a purpose via software applications. Jose does have some concerns about these software investments. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, EBAY
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 24,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the...
Why Sumo Logic Stock Zoomed 55% Higher This Week
The beaten-down shares of cloud data intelligence company Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) jumped by almost 55% in value this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was logical, as rumors swirled around the stock about buyout interest from not one, not two, but three private equity firms.
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Leardo Patrick R. Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)
Fintel reports that Leardo Patrick R. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in...
Intel Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Can More Pain Follow?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings, which caused stock prices to plummet. These three investors agree that there is much work Intel has to do before this stock can make a comeback. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
