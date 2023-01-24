Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 24,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO