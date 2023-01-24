We love Tacos! Our friends over at Trips Discover put together a list of the Best Taco Spots in Florida. Two of these are in the Tampa Bay Area, and I’ve had the pleasure of going. My sister went to the one in Jacksonville and says it’s awesome. I don’t know about you , but I could eat tacos everyday of the week! If you are a big fan, you are going to want to check out this list. Some are worth the travel. If you have some places we should add, let us know! Below are the Best 5 Taco Restaurants in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO