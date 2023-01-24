ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

archpaper.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges

Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
kennythepirate.com

The Forecast For This Weekend In Disney World

Temperatures will start out cool this weekend but will be heading upward. How high will they go and when can we expect rain chances? Get the details on the weekend weather forecast. Weather Forecast Discussion. The weekend forecast starts out a bit chilly across Central Florida. A storm system is...
ORLANDO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Here Are The 5 Best Taco Restaurants In Florida

We love Tacos! Our friends over at Trips Discover put together a list of the Best Taco Spots in Florida. Two of these are in the Tampa Bay Area, and I’ve had the pleasure of going. My sister went to the one in Jacksonville and says it’s awesome. I don’t know about you , but I could eat tacos everyday of the week! If you are a big fan, you are going to want to check out this list. Some are worth the travel. If you have some places we should add, let us know! Below are the Best 5 Taco Restaurants in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Yahoo Sports

Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

--- The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. All times Eastern. For questions or comments, email Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Last updated Thurs., Jan. 26. Feb. 26: NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA. Rocket:...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
FLORIDA STATE

