Son, 16, and father, 45, both die in hit-and-run crash while on a countryside cycle

By Mark Branagan
 3 days ago

Cops today launched a massive hunt for a cowardly hit and run driver who escaped after killing a father and son out cycling.

A man arrested at the scene of the double tragedy has been released without charge and police have revealed the wanted driver is still at large.

The family has been devastated after the teenage son and father were mown down and killed in by a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Victims Lewis Daines, 16, and dad Dean Jones, 45, were officially named by police this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDIyR_0kQ5pWu200

The pair had been cycling when tragedy struck at 9.20pm in the countryside outside their native Barnsley.

They both died at the scene on Royston Road, Cudworth, despite desperate attempts by 999 workers to revive them.

A red Volkswagen Golf allegedly involved was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue in the village of Shafton, half a mile away, after the incident.

Lewis's heartbroken cousin Samantha Earnshaw said: 'He was the most loving boy you could meet.

'It's such a huge loss. I'd do anything thing to have him back here with us - anything.'

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, she added: 'We need that justice for my little 16-year-old cousin.

'Anyone around these areas at that time, dash cam or whatever, please just come forward if you've seen anything.'

Lewis's mother, Susan said in a tribute she loved him 'millions', adding: 'He will be missed by so many. He was well loved. Rest in peace son.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kllql_0kQ5pWu200

South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon: 'A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released with no further action, after being eliminated from our enquiries.

'Our Roads Policing Group are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

'The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a red Volkswagen Golf, was travelling along Royston Road towards Cudworth at the time of the collision.'

Meanwhile Angela Burke, whose 14-year-old daughter Courtney Ellis was killed by a racing driver on Merseyside in 2020, is petitioning for those convicted for causing death by dangerous to be given a lifetime ban.

So far 8,239 have signed the petition which runs until April and aims to attract 10,000 names.

She said: 'My child suffered horrific instant death injuries. The driver was driving at speeds of 73-93mph when he hit her on a 30mph road.

'He was sentenced to 9 years minus 25 per cent reduction for going guilty also given a 7 year driving ban to start immediately.

'When he is released he will have four years ban left. Driving is a luxury, and it should be taken away if convicted of this crime. I've lost my child forever.'

Comments / 8

Madonna
3d ago

Sounds like they're court system is just as wishy-washy as here in the US...a slap on the hand and" now, don't you do that again,"!!

Reply
5
