Alamosa Valley Courier
Defense hires own expert for 2nd psych eval of Adre Baroz
ALAMOSA — After receiving the results of the court-ordered psychological evaluation of Adre Baroz conducted by the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo (CMHIP), defense attorney David Lipka has filed a motion to allow the defense to hire their own expert to conduct a separate, second psychological evaluation. Baroz...
Homeless in Alamosa — one man’s story
ALAMOSA — Vernon Martinez wakes up early every morning. It’s not because he’s had enough sleep, or his alarm went off. It’s not even his choice when he wakes up. The 60-year-old native of Monte Vista wakes up early because it’s simply too cold to sleep.
Alamosa school board special meeting
ALAMOSA– A special meeting of the Alamosa School District board of education has been called by Superintendent Diana Jones, for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at administration offices on 403 Santa Fe Avenue in east Alamosa.
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
SLV commissioners hear from DA, CSU Extension
ALAMOSA — The San Luis Valley County Commissioners Association held a regular meeting on Jan. 23, presentations were made on issues pertaining to the Valley. The association includes county commissioners from Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties. Updates were presented from 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne...
