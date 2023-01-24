Body positivity movement rejected by health influencer on weight loss journey: ‘morbid obesity is not healthy’

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
Now obesity 'CAN'T be treated with exercise and good diet' claims government doctor
A member of the Biden Administration's panel set to determine new dietary guidelines for Americans, Dr Fatima Cody Stanford, is receiving backlash for her comments on obesity.
Healthline
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
What happens when you stop taking a weight loss drug? Many people gain the weight back
Artemis Bayandor, 40, has been trying to lose weight for the last 20 years. She didn't find success until her doctor prescribed Wegovy, a weight loss drug, in August 2021. She lost 15 pounds in about six months. But it all stopped in February, when Bayandor's health insurance denied her...
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Biden admin expert claims obesity cannot be treated with exercise and good diet
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who said on '60 Minutes' that diet and exercise have less impact on obesity than genetics, was appointed to a USDA committee last Thursday.
TikTok influencer gets real about her struggles with popular weight loss drug Ozempic
[Content warning: Discussions of weight loss and diet culture.]. You can’t scroll through TikTok (or any celebrity story for that matter) without hearing women talk about Ozempic. One popular TikTokker and model, Remi Bader, is opening up about the side we don’t often hear when it comes to Ozempic—what happens when you stop taking it.
Ozempic helps people lose weight. But who should be able to use it?
Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing the drug – delivered as a weekly self-administered injection – involves a unique manufacturing set-up, so it will take some time to re-establish a global supply. It’s expected back in Australia at the end of March. Semaglutide (in the form of Ozempic) is an effective medication in managing type 2 diabetes –...
A Nutritionist Tells Us What To Snack On For Weight Loss Over 40
Weight loss can always be a tricky process, but it can become especially difficult as you age and your metabolism slows. Although you may be able to get away with eating highly processed snacks and not putting on a pound when you were younger, unfortunately, that usually isn’t the case for our whole lives, which is why finding healthier options that can keep you satiated between meals is an essential part of managing your weight over 40. Luckily, there’s no shortage of weight loss-friendly snacks that can both taste great and keep you looking and feeling great.
Is Ozempic really a wonder drug for weight loss?
NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Some are calling the diabetes medication Ozempic a weight loss wonder drug. You likely know the commercial, it has a catchy tune along with that side effect that’s catching a lot of attention on social media. “So apparently the word on the street is that this Ozempic is the drug Kim […]
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
MrBeast's girlfriend showed him guzzling raw egg whites with chocolate syrup as part of his supposed productivity "grind"
Jimmy Donaldson has been open about having Crohn's disease, which requires that he follow a strict and repetitive diet.
A cosmetic dermatologist says he's seeing 'Ozempic face,' or gaunt cheeks from taking the buzzy weight loss drug
What the heck is 'Ozempic face?' A celebrity cosmetic dermatologist explains what you need to know about a condition popping up in response to semaglutide-aided weight loss. .
MedicalXpress
Weightlifting your way to weight loss
Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
Obesity can lead to frailty in old age, study finds
Adults who are obese are more likely to experience frailty when they get older compared to adults with an average body mass index (BMI), a study has found.Scientists carried out a long-term study on adult men and women in Norway and found that adults who are obese are at risk of becoming frail as they age.Frailty, which is characterised by physical deterioration and increased vulnerability, has been associated with underweight older adults, who are at risk of “adverse health outcomes”, according to the study.But experts identified a “growing body of evidence” that “suggests a positive association between obesity among older...
iheart.com
Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
