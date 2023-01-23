ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Map experts dig for roots of racial separation in metro Denver neighborhoods

By Ellis ArnoldIn 1967, Black Americans were mired in "the long, hot summer." Frustrations over poverty, unemployment, discrimination and myriad other issues spilled into the streets, leading to clashes with police and arrests in many places, including Denver. The widespread tensions over race left President Lyndon B. Johnson searching for answers.So, he issued an executive order for a report that would detail what caused the chaos. He wanted it to answer a crucial question: How can the country prevent more unrest in the future?When the report arrived seven months later, it laid out hundreds of pages of analysis and recommendations for improving race relations in America.But its message was best summed up in a sentence: "To continue present policies is to make permanent the division of our country into two societies: one, largely Negro and poor, located in the central cities: the other, predominantly White and affluent, located in the suburbs and in outlying areas."Read the rest of the story here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Domestic violence’s toll on Colorado | Denver Gazette

Home should be a sanctuary, a place that is safe from danger and trauma. But that is not true for many in our state. The recent mass shootings, Congress' dysfunctional issues and inflation woes dominate the news while many disturbing scenarios play out behind closed doors. The things that happen...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs

The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Governor's Citizenship Medal: Federico Peña lands Vanguard Legacy award

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, whose legacy touches every traveler going to and coming from Denver International Airport on Peña Boulevard, received a Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal on Thursday for his lifetime of service to Denver. Gov. Jared Polis awarded Peña with the Vanguard Legacy Medal, which...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb endorses Leslie Herod mayoral campaign

Former Mayor Wellington Webb endorsed Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod for Denver mayor, the Herod campaign announced Wednesday. In the announcement, Webb said Denver is on the verge of going one of two ways and believed Herod is what the city needs to steer it in the right direction. Webb cited her ability to bring people together and get things done.
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic

Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

No to make-my-shopping-day — but I get it | BRAUCHLER

The news this week that Denver’s homicide rate is the third fastest-growing in the U.S. surprises few. Our state policymakers’ ongoing failure to protect us from expanding crime is encouraging Coloradans to look to themselves for protection. The latest effort to expand when lethal force can be used with legal impunity to include businesses is the predictable consequence of a belief that our state government has abdicated its primary role of keeping us safe. Yet, we should not do it.
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Denver Pavilions | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Secondly, you have Denver Pavilions, a large modern shopping center that has many restaurants, international and local, stores tailored to your budget, entertainment areas, among other benefits that you can enjoy on your journey. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Hot Topic, Express, Scout&Molly's Denver, Hat Collection, Francesca's, Journeys. Restaurants: Maggiano's Little...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?

A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO

