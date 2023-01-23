Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
Westword
Report: Most People Experiencing Homelessness in Denver Are Not From Out of State
A common trope about those living on the streets of Denver and elsewhere throughout the metro region is that they've come to the Centennial State in pursuit of legalized cannabis and then become homeless. But a new report shows that's actually not the case. "By and large, people in our...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Map experts dig for roots of racial separation in metro Denver neighborhoods
By Ellis ArnoldIn 1967, Black Americans were mired in "the long, hot summer." Frustrations over poverty, unemployment, discrimination and myriad other issues spilled into the streets, leading to clashes with police and arrests in many places, including Denver. The widespread tensions over race left President Lyndon B. Johnson searching for answers.So, he issued an executive order for a report that would detail what caused the chaos. He wanted it to answer a crucial question: How can the country prevent more unrest in the future?When the report arrived seven months later, it laid out hundreds of pages of analysis and recommendations for improving race relations in America.But its message was best summed up in a sentence: "To continue present policies is to make permanent the division of our country into two societies: one, largely Negro and poor, located in the central cities: the other, predominantly White and affluent, located in the suburbs and in outlying areas."Read the rest of the story here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
coloradopolitics.com
Domestic violence’s toll on Colorado | Denver Gazette
Home should be a sanctuary, a place that is safe from danger and trauma. But that is not true for many in our state. The recent mass shootings, Congress' dysfunctional issues and inflation woes dominate the news while many disturbing scenarios play out behind closed doors. The things that happen...
Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs
The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the tainted weed has issued a voluntary recall.
coloradopolitics.com
Governor's Citizenship Medal: Federico Peña lands Vanguard Legacy award
Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, whose legacy touches every traveler going to and coming from Denver International Airport on Peña Boulevard, received a Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal on Thursday for his lifetime of service to Denver. Gov. Jared Polis awarded Peña with the Vanguard Legacy Medal, which...
coloradopolitics.com
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb endorses Leslie Herod mayoral campaign
Former Mayor Wellington Webb endorsed Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod for Denver mayor, the Herod campaign announced Wednesday. In the announcement, Webb said Denver is on the verge of going one of two ways and believed Herod is what the city needs to steer it in the right direction. Webb cited her ability to bring people together and get things done.
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic
Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit agrees warrantless entry into Aurora man's home not a clear constitutional violation
The federal appeals court based in Colorado agreed on Wednesday that police officers were entitled to immunity for entering a man's Aurora home without a warrant and performing a "protective sweep" that included removing his sleeping infant. A protective sweep generally does not involve looking for evidence, but, rather, it...
coloradopolitics.com
No to make-my-shopping-day — but I get it | BRAUCHLER
The news this week that Denver’s homicide rate is the third fastest-growing in the U.S. surprises few. Our state policymakers’ ongoing failure to protect us from expanding crime is encouraging Coloradans to look to themselves for protection. The latest effort to expand when lethal force can be used with legal impunity to include businesses is the predictable consequence of a belief that our state government has abdicated its primary role of keeping us safe. Yet, we should not do it.
Colorado bill would allow rent control by cities
A bill that would allow for local governments to pass rent stabilization measures was introduced in the Colorado state legislature Monday.
Denver considering extending length of donation site for recent migrants from the southern border
DENVER — Although the Department of Homeland Security says daily migrant encounters at the border are dropping, the migrants who have arrived in Denver since December still need access to basic necessities. The donation site in the Little Saigon Business District on Federal Boulevard is busy on Tuesdays with...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up
A mix-up in Colorado's emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin.
tourcounsel.com
Denver Pavilions | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Secondly, you have Denver Pavilions, a large modern shopping center that has many restaurants, international and local, stores tailored to your budget, entertainment areas, among other benefits that you can enjoy on your journey. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Hot Topic, Express, Scout&Molly's Denver, Hat Collection, Francesca's, Journeys. Restaurants: Maggiano's Little...
KDVR.com
Are backyard chickens cheaper than store eggs?
A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports. A new law shifting the state toward cage-free eggs, coupled with the spread of avian flu, has driven prices to twice what they were one year ago. Evan Kruegel reports.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Comments / 0