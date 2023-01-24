ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
Nick Davis

People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash

DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
signalcleveland.org

Tips for applying for utilities assistance

Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
OHIO STATE
allnurses.com

European standard nurse degree to the USA

Specializes in ICU/cardiothoracic-neurosurgery. Has 10 years experience. I am a European Nurse (Hungarian) with EU 77/453, 80/155, 2005/36/EC directive degree and have been working in the UK as a registered nurse. I am planning to move to the USA since my husband got a job there. I have read many...
BBC

Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher

The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Military.com

Millions of Tricare Users Must Approve Mail-Order Prescription Refills Starting Now

Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail now need to confirm their refills before they are sent, a change that could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they don’t immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Express Scripts, Tricare's pharmacy benefits manager, let patients...
allnurses.com

Have you ever left in the middle of a shift?

Specializes in Rehab/Nurse Manager. Has 8 years experience. Has anyone ever left in the middle of a shift? This morning, during our morning meeting, I left because I was having a severe panic attack. I went for a 30 minute drive to calm down. Specializes in Psych (25 years), Medical...
allnurses.com

Home Health Nursing for Busy Mothers with Lots of Children?!

Could anyone tell me about home health nursing? I know that it has flexible work hours and often requires quite a lot of driving (at least in my area: Tulsa, OK). I know the population can vary, from geriatrics to mental health and can include some less than savory home visits at times - But that's about all I know!
TULSA, OK
hstoday.us

USCIS Extends Green Card Validity for Conditional Permanent Residents with a Pending Form I-751 or Form I-829

USCIS is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751.
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent

Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
dallasexpress.com

AI Passes Business School Exam

An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
Nic Conley

Business idea: Laundry Subscription Service

Looking for a side hustle with recurring revenue, low overhead, and almost $0 in start up costs?. Everyone knows that doing laundry kinda sucks… but it’s one of those chores you’ve gotta get done.

