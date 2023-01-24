ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canvas Stuffed Animal Bean Bags DEAL ~ Grey, Pink or Aqua Stripes!

**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Do your kiddos have too many stuffed animals? These are AMAZING!! Jane has these awesome Canvas Stuffed animal bean bags on sale today for just $14.99 (regularly $32.98) in 3 different designs, grey, pink or aqua stripes. It has a...
Listerine Mouthwash 1L Bottle Just $4 Shipped on Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up a deal on Listerine Mouthwash 1L Bottles in Cool Mint or Freshburst. They are only $4.22 shipped (regularly $6.19) when you clip the digital coupon and opt to Subscribe & Save!. Listerine Mouthwash 1L Bottle – Cool Mint $5.97. Clip the...
Big Game Graphic Tees Youth & Adult $19.99 Shipped

Are you ready for the BIG game? Jane is offering up Big Game Graphic Tees in Youth & Adult sizes for $19.99 shipped in 18 color options. 100% cotton (heathers: 52% cotton 48% polyester) Body width for size medium is 20″. Fits true to size.
Jenn Ardor Shoes 50% Off DEAL on Amazon!

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These Jenn Ardor slip on shoes are perfect for the warmer weather right around the corner!. For a limited time, you can save 50% off the cute Jenn Ardor slip ons! There are solids and prints with some as low as $15! Choose your size and color from the first page, then it’ll drop at checkout!
Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $99.99 (Reg. $190) Shipped

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Today only, January 27th, Best Buy online’s deal of the day is the highly rated Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for just $99.99 (reg. $190) shipped. Create delicious specialty coffees with this...
50% Off Heatless Curling Rod Headband

For a limited time, you can snag this heatless curling set for only $5 in a few colors. It should autodrop at checkout but it id doesn’t, use code 50ZQJQJD at checkout!!!. 👩【Upgrade Heatless Curls】Upgraded curling rod headband is made of satin material outside and soft material inside, which is much softer, and more comfortable to sleep in than the old version, help you to stay in place, hold your hair tightly and no chemical smell.

