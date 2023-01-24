Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Adams: NYC’s ‘right-to-shelter’ doesn’t apply to migrants
(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while the city has done a good job showing what cities can do for asylum seekers, NYC officials can’t continue to shoulder the course alone. Adams made the remarks in his annual “State of the City” address Thursday,...
The pandemic robbed thousands of NYC children of parents. Many aren’t getting the help they need.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story here or email us at memorial@thecity.nyc.This story was originally published on Jan. 16 by THE CITY.In April 2020, as the death toll from COVID...
cityandstateny.com
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
NYC Education Department Says The Admission Pilot Program Is Successful
Some public schools have made encouraging progress in promoting diversity, according to education authorities, despite the uproar over revisions to the admissions procedures for middle and high schools in New York City.
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
Government Technology
New York City Expands Apprenticeship Program With Tech Jobs
(TNS) — Mayor Adams plans in his State of the City address to unveil a new push to place 30,000 New Yorkers into apprenticeship programs by 2030 in what would be a significant expansion of the city’s efforts. The new policy, which Adams is expected to announce Thursday,...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner, Receives Award for Her Activism and Social Impact Work
Mothers of victims of police brutality and white supremacy are known to keep their loved ones’ names alive. Continuing the fight against oppression brings on the change this country needs. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is no different. Earlier this week, Carr received the Super Happy Healthy Kids...
City Actuary Alleges He Was Passed Over Because He’s Asian and Gay
A former deputy chief actuary has sued the City of New York alleging he was denied a promotion to the top job because of his race and sexual orientation — not his ability to handle billions of dollars of pension and retirement investments.Craig Chu, 41, began working at the NYC Office of the Actuary in 2017 after years of...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT
School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
NBC New York
‘Failure of Human Decency': Adams, NYPD and Local Leaders React to Tyre Nichols Video
(Clips from the footage of Nichols' arrest can be seen in the video above, which has been edited for time and profanities. Click here to see the full video released by police — Warning: It shows graphic violence that could be disturbing.) Law enforcement and public officials, including those...
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
JCC early childhood center in New Springville cancels classes after receiving ‘concerning message’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Jewish Community Center’s Berman Early Childhood Center in New Springville canceled classes Thursday after it received a “concerning message” from a caller, officials said. The facility contacted the NYPD and the United Jewish Appeal Jewish Community Relations Council security team after...
MTA Heroes find $8K in Far Rockaway, return money to rider who lost it on bus
Carangui and Terrelonge both did a sweep and managed to find that envelope with all the cash inside.
Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters
Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
