Can the profession afford not to retain expanded job roles for technicians in a post-pandemic era?. The scope of practice for pharmacy technicians has expanded rapidly over the past decade, accelerating recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But depending on the jurisdiction in which a technician practices, this most recent expansion may not last. Although much of the direct regulation of pharmacy practice has been traditionally left to the states, the federal government’s legal authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act marked a drastic departure from that policy, putting pharmacy team members in a position to decide what each of them could do and how, to ensure compliance when accepting broader roles.

