Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
Former UK doctor used someone else’s baby photos in leave request. He’s giving up his license
The doctor was a surgical resident at the University of Kentucky when he was terminated over “falsification of information.”
AOL Corp
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash
DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.
Food Stamps: Will Latest Public Health Emergency (PHE) Declaration Affect SNAP Benefits?
The latest public health emergency (PHE) went into effect this month (and will stand until April), but SNAP recipients may see a reduction in their monthly benefits shortly, regardless. Emergency...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
WLWT 5
Additional federal SNAP benefits to end for Ohio residents this spring
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Tuesday that changes will be made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for residents in the state. SNAP benefits were boosted in March of 2020 to help families during the pandemic. The federal government created...
signalcleveland.org
Tips for applying for utilities assistance
Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
thepennyhoarder.com
Need a 2-Month Job? Work as a Temporary Data Entry Clerk at CAE
CAE, a high-technology company, is hiring a temporary data entry clerk. This is a two-month position. You will be entering data, identifying and correcting data entry errors, along with managing and organizing records and files. For this position you should have a high school diploma or GED, and at least...
People are Making Thousands per Month with Mobile Notary Businesses
Do you wanna quit your job this year? And need a side hustle to replace a six-figure salary?. Well, you’ve come to the right place. This business idea cost’s a few $100 bucks to get started and gives you the opportunity to make $10K+/month.
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Military.com
Millions of Tricare Users Must Approve Mail-Order Prescription Refills Starting Now
Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail now need to confirm their refills before they are sent, a change that could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they don’t immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Express Scripts, Tricare's pharmacy benefits manager, let patients...
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
allnurses.com
European standard nurse degree to the USA
Specializes in ICU/cardiothoracic-neurosurgery. Has 10 years experience. I am a European Nurse (Hungarian) with EU 77/453, 80/155, 2005/36/EC directive degree and have been working in the UK as a registered nurse. I am planning to move to the USA since my husband got a job there. I have read many...
Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’
A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
pharmacytimes.com
PREP Act Provides Opportunities for Advanced Roles
Can the profession afford not to retain expanded job roles for technicians in a post-pandemic era?. The scope of practice for pharmacy technicians has expanded rapidly over the past decade, accelerating recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But depending on the jurisdiction in which a technician practices, this most recent expansion may not last. Although much of the direct regulation of pharmacy practice has been traditionally left to the states, the federal government’s legal authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act marked a drastic departure from that policy, putting pharmacy team members in a position to decide what each of them could do and how, to ensure compliance when accepting broader roles.
allnurses.com
Home Health Nursing for Busy Mothers with Lots of Children?!
Could anyone tell me about home health nursing? I know that it has flexible work hours and often requires quite a lot of driving (at least in my area: Tulsa, OK). I know the population can vary, from geriatrics to mental health and can include some less than savory home visits at times - But that's about all I know!
Comments / 0