Louder

Stevie Nicks announces US tour

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo shows. The dates are in addition to her stadium bookings with Billy Joel
American Songwriter

6 of Stevie Nicks’ Favorite Songs

Nobody creates in a vacuum. Even the most singular voices in music have to get inspiration from somewhere. Back in 2011, Stevie Nicks was invited to participate in BBC Radio 2’s “Tracks of My Years,” while promoting her album, In Your Dreams. During the program, the Fleetwood Mac singer listed some of her favorite songs and explained how they have impacted her own musical journey.
New York Post

Bruce Springsteen’s tour starts Feb. 1. How much are last-minute tickets?

After over six months of waiting, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally taking off on their long-awaited 2023 tour. And while it may have seemed like it would cost a couple semesters’ worth of college tuition to see the Boss live on his first tour since 2016’s “The River Tour” when tickets went on sale last July, we’re happy to report that last-minute ticket prices to see one of the all-time great live bands have cooled off. In fact, some tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who brought us “Thunder Road,” “Born In The U.S.A.,”...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
KANSAS STATE
Effingham Radio

Gilbert O’Sullivan Heading Back To The U.S. By Popular Demand

Back by popular demand is beloved singer-songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan, who's returning to the U.S. for an eight-city run. O'Sullivan kicks things off on March 11th in Boston with the trek winding down on March 22nd in Nashville. Along the way he'll be making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, St. Louis, Chicago, and Atlanta.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
American Songwriter

Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates

Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

