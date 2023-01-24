Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks announces US tour
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has announced a run of solo shows. The dates are in addition to her stadium bookings with Billy Joel
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
6 of Stevie Nicks’ Favorite Songs
Nobody creates in a vacuum. Even the most singular voices in music have to get inspiration from somewhere. Back in 2011, Stevie Nicks was invited to participate in BBC Radio 2’s “Tracks of My Years,” while promoting her album, In Your Dreams. During the program, the Fleetwood Mac singer listed some of her favorite songs and explained how they have impacted her own musical journey.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Bruce Springsteen’s tour starts Feb. 1. How much are last-minute tickets?
After over six months of waiting, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally taking off on their long-awaited 2023 tour. And while it may have seemed like it would cost a couple semesters’ worth of college tuition to see the Boss live on his first tour since 2016’s “The River Tour” when tickets went on sale last July, we’re happy to report that last-minute ticket prices to see one of the all-time great live bands have cooled off. In fact, some tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who brought us “Thunder Road,” “Born In The U.S.A.,”...
Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour
Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road. “Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
John Mayer is touring solo for the first time: See the dates
John Mayer has revealed plans for a groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour, the first solo tour of his 20-year career. Check out when the trek will be at a city near you.
Effingham Radio
Gilbert O’Sullivan Heading Back To The U.S. By Popular Demand
Back by popular demand is beloved singer-songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan, who's returning to the U.S. for an eight-city run. O'Sullivan kicks things off on March 11th in Boston with the trek winding down on March 22nd in Nashville. Along the way he'll be making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland, St. Louis, Chicago, and Atlanta.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Beck and Phoenix plan 'Summer Odyssey' 2023 tour: See the dates
Beck and Phoenix are set to embark on a co-headline Summer Odyssey tour. Announcing the Live Nation led the 19-city run with a joint press release and social announcements. See the dates.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates
Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to Headline 10th Faster Horses Music Festival
The 10th Faster Horses Music and Camping Festival will return to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 14-16.... The post Zac Brown, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain to Headline 10th Faster Horses Music Festival appeared first on Outsider.
