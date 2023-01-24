Read full article on original website
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Luke Combs Reveals Which Song Will Drop Next From Upcoming 18-Track Album
We're getting new music from Luke Combs soon, but some of his fans are eager for something else.
Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25). Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations,...
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Hardy Is a Country Singer Who Just Wants to Rock the F–k Out
Michael Hardy had been on his bus writing songs with his frequent collaborators Brett Tyler and Jordan Schmidt when he pressed play on a mix of his new album. They were floored by the heavy-rock influences coming out of the speakers and wanted to write something along those lines. “I was like, ‘My record is done, so there’s really no point,” Hardy, who records and performs under his last name, tells Rolling Stone during a call from a tour stop in South Carolina. “I get up the next morning and Brett and Jordan are in the front lounge of my...
Pink releases title track from upcoming 9th studio album 'TRUSTFALL'
Pink has released the title track from her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL."
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Grammys’ Beach Boys Tribute Concert Lines Up Beck, St. Vincent, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, & More
Occasionally, the Recording Academy will round up a bunch of artists that are in town for the Grammy Awards and have them participate in a tribute concert. A couple years ago, there was one dedicated to Prince and last year they did one for Paul Simon. This year it’s A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.
Lucinda Williams Blends Her Native Louisiana Grit To “Ode To Billie Joe”
Indeed, the amazing thing happened when three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams blended her native Louisiana grit with the Southern Gothic of Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.”. In 2019, American rock band Mercury Rev re-imagined country icon Bobbie Gentry‘s The Delta Sweete album in a project called...
Quickies: Miley Cyrus, SZA, Lizzo, Blackpink’s Lisa
SZA posted online to Miley Cyrus and congratulated her on her recent chart success. She followed it with a big surprise to her fans, she wrote that she was excited “to work together.” It isn’t clear if by “work together,” SZA meant a collaboration on Miley’s new album, which is due in March, or maybe something else. Miley’s new single “Flowers” just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
GRAMMY Awards 1997: 14-Year-Old LeAnn Rimes Becomes The Youngest Grammy Winner Of All Time
The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards take place on February 5th in LA, but it’s time to look back at a historic country moment. In 1996, a young pop country phenom named LeAnn Rimes burst onto the country music scene with her debut major label studio album titled Blue. Featuring...
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Deryck Whibley Wrote One Of Sum 41's Most Iconic Singles Almost By Accident
The song came to him when the band was already in the studio recording.
SG Lewis Is Predicting the Future of Pop
SG Lewis has had a lot to celebrate. As he sits down for coffee at the Hoxton hotel in Brooklyn, he’s still reeling from performing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the night before for the first time. “Those things are always over in flash,” he says, noting that he’s still a bit “sore” from celebrating after the performance with his band. “There’s a surrealism where you see something so many times on TV and in popular culture and then you’re in it.” The past few years have been equally surreal for Lewis: After cutting his teeth as a buzzy...
Kristen Stewart will direct three of Boygenius’ upcoming music videos
Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for indie supergroup Boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The collaboration was revealed in a recent Rolling Stone story compiling outtakes from the magazine’s recent interview with the trio. Stewart’s previous credits as a director include a video for a live, reworked version of Chrvches‘ ‘Down Side of Me’ that was released in 2017.
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
Watch Teaser Clip For Big Game Ad Featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett
Ozzy Osbourne reportedly stars alongside fellow rock icon Joan Jett in an upcoming Super Bowl advertising campaign for the Workday business software company. You can watch a teaser for the ad via the player above. Two coworkers gossip about "the new guy" at the office, which turns out to be...
